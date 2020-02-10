Everything to Know About Oscars 2020 Host, Presenters and Performers

Sunday evening brings the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Each 12 months, audience watch the Oscars rite for plenty of causes. Of direction, movie fans need to see which moviemakers and actors will take house awards, whilst others music in for the entertaining performances and standard presenters.

The Oscars will air at eight p.m. EST on ABC. Here’s the whole lot you wish to have to find out about who’s internet hosting, presenting and functioning at this 12 months’s rite.

Oscar statues on show at Manhattan’s Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

The (No) Host

The Oscars will forgo a bunch for the second one 12 months in a row, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke mentioned on the Television Critics Association iciness press excursion. “Let me confirm it now, together with the academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” she mentioned, in accordance to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not a surprising determination. More and extra, awards presentations are deciding to move and not using a formal host. In September, the Emmys did not have one, and the Grammys and Tonys have achieved the similar in previous years.

The Performers

Among the performances Sunday evening, two particular ones are not tied to any characteristic movie. Billie Eilish, who swept the Grammys’ most sensible classes closing month, will carry out, as will Janelle Monáe.

Other musical numbers come from some main motion pictures of the previous 12 months. Elton John will carry out “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, in accordance to the Oscars’ web page. Idina Menzel will carry out “Into the Unknown” along Aurora. The hit music is from Frozen II.

Cynthia Erivo will carry out “Stand Up” from Harriet, and Chrissy Metz will sing “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough. A Toy Story four music, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” will likely be carried out through Randy Newman.

The Presenters

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this week put out a protracted, and finalized, listing of the presenters. They come with Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

Other presenters, who have been up to now introduced, are Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling and Diane Keaton.

Also, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.