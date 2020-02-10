DNC Chair Tom Perez Hints That Iowa May Lose First Caucus, Rejects Calls to Resign: ‘We Have Been Winning’

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez rebuffed critics calling for his resignation within the wake of the Iowa caucus debacle and hinted that the Midwest state might lose its privilege to host the rustic’s first presidential caucus.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday, Perez stated the DNC will very most likely speak about revoking Iowa’s position as the primary presidential candidate contest after this election cycle. Last week’s caucus, which was once marred with app screw ups, recanvassing and accusations of DNC corruption, can have been the overall straw in Iowa’s struggle to handle the main season’s historically vaunted caucus.

High-profile Democrats, together with Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar and New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have demanded Perez be “held accountable for this failure” in Iowa. But Perez as an alternative highlighted the birthday celebration’s wider electoral successes.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez says he has “absolutely not” thought to be resigning amid grievance: “My job, when I came in, was to rebuild our infrastructure, to win elections… We have been winning” #CNNSOTU percent.twitter.com/qpRtmwxnIk

“Is Iowa about to lose their first-in-the-nation caucus status? CNN’s Tapper asked Perez Sunday. “It’s now not tough to believe South Carolina, New Hampshire, different states which can be out of the method — Illinois for instance, the governor there may be creating a pitch announcing, ‘Iowa, you misplaced your likelihood, you screwed up, it is time for some other state to take over.’ Is that most likely going to occur?”

“That’s the dialog that may completely occur after this election cycle,” Perez said. “And after the closing election cycle we had a dialog about two truly necessary issues — superdelegate reform and the main caucus factor that we are discussing now and that is the reason going to occur once more. I don’t have any doubt about it as a result of it is very important.”

Perez stated the Iowa Democratic Party “runs the true election,” but he acknowledged the DNC is also responsible for ensuring the process runs much more smoothly than what occurred last week. He said there were previously calls to conduct a “digital caucus” over the telephone, however in the end that was once denied over cybersecurity considerations.

When requested if the Iowa Democratic Party “power examined” the faulty app, Perez said, “with hindsight, now not just about sufficient.”

Tapper then indexed off a number of Democrats who’ve been vital of his DNC management, together with Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge who stated the birthday celebration is in chaos. “Have you thought about resigning?” the CNN host requested.

“Absolutely now not,” Perez responded. “Jake, have a look at the closing 3 years. My process once I got here in was once to rebuild our infrastructure, to win elections. And while you do this, now and again you have got to make difficult choices. Our superdelegate reform? I’ve nice admire for Congresswoman Fudge — she does not toughen it. I am getting that and I admire it, however I categorically disagree together with her in this. We were successful.”

Perez stated this early presidential number one stretch is “probably the most unsettling section of the cycle,” and he compared these next few months to 1991, when then-President George H.W. Bush had “sky top” approval scores and no transparent Democratic contender.

“We’re in a identical place now in that I do not know who the nominee goes to be,” Perez said. “We’re slightly out of the beginning gate, and the angst is increased as a result of we now have probably the most unhealthy president in American historical past. But this is the excellent news. We’ve been successful elections in 2017, 2018, 2019. We are higher situated to hand out nominee an infrastructure for luck than ever ahead of.”

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore has been one in all Perez and the DNC’s maximum vigilant critics, claiming closing week: “It’s … extra necessary that they save their outdated corrupt machine filled with hacks than it’s eliminating Trump.”

