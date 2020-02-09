Did Anyone Win the $60 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers for Saturday night time’s Powerball draw had been 35, 49, 50, 59 and 66. The Powerball used to be 6 and the Power Play used to be 2X.

But nobody claimed the jackpot in the February eight draw, so it carries over to the subsequent drawing on February 13. The subsequent estimated jackpot is $70 million with a money worth of $49.eight million.

Although nobody received the jackpot, there have been a number of large winners from Saturday night time’s draw. Eight other folks as it should be guessed 4 numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Three of the ones doubled their winnings to $100,000 with a Power Play acquire.

The final time the Powerball jackpot used to be received, in the January 29 draw, the fortunate Florida participant received the $396.nine million jackpot. The price ticket used to be bought at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs and the store additionally won $100,000 for promoting the profitable price ticket.

The preliminary jackpot used to be believed to be $394 million, however used to be revised to $396.nine million, in keeping with the Florida Lottery Commission. The large prize used to be because of the jackpot rolling over 24 occasions since the earlier jackpot win on November 6 final yr.

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How do you play the Powerball lottery?

To play the Powerball lottery, avid gamers will have to acquire a price ticket from an authorized lottery store for $2 in line with play. Players will choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one quantity between 1 and 26 for the pink Powerball.

The numbers will also be selected deliberately, or a participant may have the lottery terminal select them randomly. Players can select to play the identical set of numbers a couple of occasions with Multi-Draw or Advance Play.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million and will increase each and every time it isn’t received. The greatest the jackpot has even been is $1.586 billion, which used to be received in a draw on January 13, 2016. It used to be received via 3 {couples} who each and every were given round a $533 million annuity or $327.eight million if claimed as a money choice.

Where are you able to play the Powerball lottery?

Powerball is performed in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. In 2020 it’s going to change into to be had in Mississippi, which has made scratch-offs felony for this primary time this week. States that do not allow the lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

You shouldn’t have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to take part and should purchase tickets up till one to 2 hours prior to the draw, relying on the promoting jurisdiction. Players from states the place the lottery isn’t to be had are allowed to buy tickets out of state.

However, in the event that they win, their prize must be claimed in the identical state as the price ticket used to be bought. Prizes below $600 can typically be claimed at any authorized store and larger prizes will have to be claimed at a lottery administrative center. The time limit for claiming a prize varies via state however is usually between 90 days and 12 months.

