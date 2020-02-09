Brit dad-of-two, 46, tests positive for coronavirus in Majorca hospital after contact with another patient

THE British father-of-two quarantined in a Majorca hospital has examined positive for coronavirus, well being officers at the island showed.

Tests on his spouse and two ladies elderly seven and 10 have come again destructive and they’ve no signs of the killer virus, regional well being officers say.

The Brits are actually on the Son Espases hospital in Majorca[/caption]

The Balearics’ regional well being authority stated in a remark: “The effects have showed the person admitted to Son Espases Hospital on Friday does have coronavirus.

“His spouse and two daughters have examined destructive and are asymptomatic at this time.

“A study of other people who could have come into contact with the man has begun.”

Local government showed the day before today the British expat, who’s 46 and lives in Marratxi close to Palma, had sought assist after getting into contact in France with anyone later identified with coronavirus.

He flew again to Majorca by way of airplane after his January 25 to 29 travel to France.

More to observe…

