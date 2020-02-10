Bill Maher Warns Trump Could Win 2020 Election Because Democrats Too ‘Woke’

This previous Friday evening, along with getting bested via Steve Bannon, Bill Maher additionally welcomed Fareed Zakaria as his visitor on HBO’s Real Time. Zakaria returned the want, web hosting Maher on his Sunday morning CNN display.

And simply as Maher opened his interview with Bannon—“your boy had the best week so far”—he instructed Zakaria he idea it was once Trump’s “best week ever,” and subsequently his personal “most depressing week” of the Trump presidency.

From the “Teleprompter Trump” that America noticed on the State of the Union to “veiled threats” towards political enemies at his impeachment victory lap speech two days later, Maher mentioned, “The worst thing that could possibly have happened, that we all feared and talked about, has happened. He’s normalized. Anything you see enough becomes normal. You don’t notice it.”

Admitting that Trump goes to be “hard to beat” in November, Maher mentioned, “If this was a superhero movie, this is the moment when Superman is on the ground,” including, “I don’t how we get from here, this week, to November 3rd where [Trump’s] defeated and leaves, which I don’t think he’s going to do.”

Asked via Zakaria how he manages to make comedy out of any person who has transform so “normalized,” Maher mentioned there’s no scarcity of comedy with Trump. “I’m not worried about the comedy,” he mentioned. “I’m worried about the country.”

Maher then became his consideration to the Democrats, or as he referred to as them, “the gang that can’t shoot straight” after the chaos surrounding the Iowa caucuses. “If they can’t get their act together, soon, it’s going to be over before it begins,” he mentioned. Citing a contemporary ballot that displays handiest 44 p.c of Democrats assume they may be able to beat Trump in 2020, Maher summed up their present angle as “No we can’t.”

Later within the interview, Maher defined why he believes certainly one of Trump’s favourite marketing campaign strains, “You have no choice,” is prone to paintings. “He’s saying, ‘Yeah, you may not like me, I may be crude and vulgar and horrible, but they’re crazy,’” Maher mentioned as Trump. As himself, he then added that he concurs there’s a large number of “crazy” within the Democratic Party.

“People read it every week, just these too far out left, woke-y stuff,” Maher endured, caution that if Democrats proceed down that trail electorate will say to themselves, “Yeah, I don’t like Trump, but he’s right, I’ve got to vote for him, they’re nuts.”