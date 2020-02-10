Bernie Sanders Clashes With CNN’s Jake Tapper Over Old Comments, Says ‘You Go Back to My 3rd Grade Essay?!’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took factor on Sunday with CNN anchor Jake Tapper mentioning feedback he remodeled 45 years in the past, mockingly asking if Tapper had additionally dug up his “third-grade essay” as neatly.

Following Sanders’ sturdy appearing within the Iowa caucus and polls appearing him primed for a first-place end in Tuesday’s New Hampshire number one, different applicants had been taking intention on the impartial Vermont senator over his democratic socialist positions, claiming Sanders would harm the Democratic Party if he wins the nomination.

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper introduced up the court cases from average Democrats that Sanders’ message isn’t a successful one, prompting the innovative lawmaker to insist that his “agenda is precisely the agenda that the overwhelming number of people want.”

Tapper, in the meantime, famous that Sanders frequently talks about source of revenue inequality at the marketing campaign path, main him to indicate that Sanders as soon as proposed an source of revenue cap.

“Our investigative KFILE team found out that in 1974 you said it should be illegal to earn more money than someone could spend in his or her lifetime,” the CNN host stated. “You proposed a maximum wage cap on the highest earners.”

“What year was that?” Sanders questioned as Tapper added that it used to be 45 years in the past.

“Look, Jake, in all due respect, that was seven years before I was [elected mayor],” Sanders objected. “Did you go back to my third-grade essay when I was in PS 197 about what I said?!”

Tapper driven again that Sanders used to be a “grown man in your thirties” when he made the ones remarks. Sanders, for his phase, requested Tapper if they may in reality discuss his report as an elected respectable.

“Let’s talk about my mayor’s record where I was a transformative mayor re-elected three times.” the previous Burlington mayor said. “You know, we can go back to things that I said in the ‘70s. I don’t think it’s productive. I’ve been a senator for 16 years—senator for 14 years, congressman for 16 years.”

The State of the Union host, alternatively, persisted to press Sanders at the authentic query—whether or not or now not he lately favors a salary cap like the only he proposed in 1974?

“50 years ago, mmm—look, what I just said is when you have massive levels of income and wealth inequality—by the way, in the last three years under Trump, the billionaire class has seen hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars increase in their wealth,” Sanders spoke back.

“The average American worker has seen less than a one percent increase in real wages last year.” he persisted. “That’s the issue that we’ve got to deal with right now. We need an economy that works for working people not just for the billionaire class, which is what we have under Trump’s economy.”