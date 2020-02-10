Amy Schumer, Susan Rice and Others Defend Gayle King Following Interview Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Question

Several celebrities and newshounds have jumped to the protection of CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King within the wake of the talk surrounding her fresh interview with WNBA famous person Lisa Leslie in regards to the overdue basketball nice Kobe Bryant.

King–who has been met with sharp complaint for citing the sexual attack allegations introduced in opposition to Bryant in an interview along with his pal Leslie–has mentioned that she is “mortified” in regards to the backlash.

In 2003, Bryant was once accused of raping a 19-year-old girl in Colorado. The case was once brushed aside after the lady refused to testify in court docket, however the allegations nonetheless impacted Bryant’s recognition.

Bryant was once killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26 together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and a number of people.

Recently King carried out an interview with Leslie, a former WNBA champion, by which King referenced the attack fees and requested in the event that they marred Bryant’s legacy.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” mentioned Leslie within the interview. “I just have never seen him as being the kind of person that would do something violating to a woman or be aggressive in that way, that’s just not the person I know.”

“I think the media should be more respectful at this time. It’s like, if you had questions about it, you’ve had many years to ask him that,” Leslie additionally mentioned. “I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy.”

CBS News shared a clip of the interview on its Twitter account on February 4. The clip contained handiest the reference about Bryant’s sexual attack allegations, even if the total interview was once longer.

King gained fashionable complaint for citing the attack allegations relating to a loved famous person. Rapper Snoop Dogg even shared a video on Instagram by which he criticized King for citing the incident and known as her a number of slurs.

“Respect the family and back off b—-, before we come get you,” the artist mentioned in his video.

However, different public figures have pop out in King’s protection.

Susan Rice, the previous United States ambassador to the United Nations and the previous National Security Advisor below the Obama management, addressed the talk. On Friday night, she retweeted a duplicate of Snoop Dogg’s video, known as it “despicable” and addressed the rapper without delay.

“This is despicable,” Rice wrote. “Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for@GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

Comedian Amy Schumer additionally defended King. She shared a smiling photograph of the host on her Instagram account Saturday, and together with a caption by which she defended the journalist.

“I stand fiercely with @gayleking one of the most beloved journalists, mothers and friends of our time,” Schumer wrote within the photograph’s caption. “However you feel about her interview, her receiving serious death threats is disgustingly unfair and unacceptable. Shame on you CBS for putting her in this position. #standwithgayle.”

Actress and creator Amber Tamblyn additionally reacted to Snoop Dogg’s feedback about King, tweeting: “Wow. This is terrible. Shame on you, Snoop. A dog head b–ch? Really? To Gayle King, one of our most beloved women and journalists? You just lost a fan and I hope you lose a lot more for this.”

On Friday, the Twitter account of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna shared a video clip of Oprah Winfrey discussing how the occasions have been affecting her pal King.

When requested in regards to the “vitriol” leveled in opposition to King, Winfrey mentioned: “Anybody can criticize anything, but the misogynist vitriol, and the attacking to the point where it is dangerous to be in the streets alone because… it’s not just the people who are attacking, it’s the other people who take that message and feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it.”

Winfrey additionally mentioned that King had no longer slept up to now two days, and that the 2 of them have been in consistent touch over the telephone thru King’s ordeal.

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her pal Gayle King gained over Kingâs fresh interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: âShe isn’t doing neatly as a result of she has now dying threats.â %.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr

— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020 Twitter

Actress Rose McGowan shared an apology Bryant had made to the ladies he allegedly assaulted, by which he reiterated that he actually idea their interplay was once consensual. She known as for the ones criticizing King to be as working out as Bryant was once.

“You want to know why Kobe Bryant is a hero? He apologized to a hurt young woman,” she wrote. Snoop & others it is time to forestall terrorizing @gayleking& @feliciasonmez[.] Truth hurts. Death hurts. Grow the f— up. Kobe stopped hurting girls, so are you able to.”

Yashar Ali, a journalist with bylines in The Huffington Post and New York mag, wrote that Snoop Dogg’s video was once “disgusting.”

“Seeing only a few other people protecting Gayle…I do know that if she have been a white anchor she would have a lot more give a boost to,” Ali wrote in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Rikki Klieman, a legal professional and criminal analyst for CBS News, retweeted a quote from a information tale by which CBS News president Susan Szirinsky mentioned that the inside track group absolutely supported King’s reporting.

“If any person with as a lot integrity as @GayleKing can’t ask a query, then we’re all misplaced,” Klieman wrote.

Gayle King attends the 14th Annual L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards at The Pierre on December 04, 2019 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty