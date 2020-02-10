‘1917,’ Brad Pitt, and More Betting Favorites to Win Academy Awards

Movie Fans who need to upload to the joy and win some more cash on Oscar evening can take a look at the sportsbooks for having a bet odds on all of the movies nominated throughout the 92nd Academy Awards.

The nominees are as various as the movies themselves with previous Oscar winners like Quentin Tarantino and Renee Zellweger nominated along filmmakers and actors like Bong Joon-ho or Scarlett Johansson who’re simply receiving their first Academy Award nominations.

The odds within the six primary classes are indexed underneath.

Best Picture:

While the most efficient image nominees span various genres from satire to historic dramas to superhero motion pictures, Sam Mendes’ battle epic 1917 is liked throughout a number of sportsbooks. Following shut in the back of, Korean mystery Parasite is the second one maximum liked movie.

Draftkings:

1917: -182

Parasite: +275

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +900

Joker: +1000

Jojo Rabbit: +5000

The Irishman: +5000

Little Women: +10,000

Marriage Story: +10,000

Ford v Ferrari: +25,000

My Bookie:

1917: -320

Parasite: +250

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +700

Joker: +1200

The Irishman: +6500

Jojo Rabbit: +7000

Marriage Story: +12,000

Little Women: +15,000

Ford v Ferrari: +17,500

Bovada:

1917: -230

Parasite: +250

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +800

Joker: +1600

Jojo Rabbit: +6000

The Irishman: +6000

Marriage Story: +12,500

Little Women: +15,000

Ford v Ferrari: +20,000

Best Director:

With his first Academy Award nomination, Sam Mendes is probably the most liked winner for his movie 1917. Like with the Best Picture nominee, Bong Joon-ho follows for Parasite. Quentin Tarantino is the 3rd maximum liked within the class for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Draftkings:

Sam Mendes, 1917: -560

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite: +325

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +1700

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman: +5000

Todd Phillips, Joker: +5000

My Bookie:

Sam Mendes: -1000

Bong Joon-ho: +500

Quentin Tarantino: +1600

Martin Scorsese: +4000

Todd Phillips: +6000

Bovada:

Sam Mendes: -1400

Bong Joon-ho: +550

Quentin Tarantino: +1200

Martin Scorsese: +4000

Todd Phillips: +5000

Best Actress:

Renee Zellweger is maximum liked on this class for her portrayal of actress and singer Judy Garland in Judy, one in every of most effective two nominations for the movie. Behind Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson is the second one maximum liked for her function in Marriage Story, one in every of two nominations for the actress. Johansson may be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her function in Jojo Rabbit.

Draftkings:

Renee Zellweger, Judy: -2500

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story: +1000

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet: +2000

Charlize Theron, Bombshell: +2500

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women: +3300

My Bookie:

Renee Zellweger: -2200

Scarlett Johansson: +1000

Cynthia Erivo: +2500

Charlize Theron: +3000

Saoirse Ronan: +3000

Bovada:

Renee Zellweger: -2000

Scarlett Johansson: +750

Cynthia Erivo: +2200

Charlize Theron: +2000

Saoirse Ronan: +2200

Best Actor:

Of the actors nominated, Joaquin Phoenix is maximum liked for the titular function in Joker, adopted via Adam Driver along with his 2d Oscar nomination for Marriage Story.

Draftkings:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: -5000

Adam Driver, Marriage Story: +1000

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +3300

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory: +5000

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes: +6600

My Bookie:

Joaquin Phoenix: -3300

Adam Driver: +1800

Leonardo DiCaprio: +5000

Antonio Banderas: +7500

Jonathan Pryce: +8000

Bovada:

Joaquin Phoenix: -3000

Adam Driver: +1000

Leonardo DiCaprio: +2000

Antonio Banderas: +1800

Jonathan Pryce: +2000

Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern is maximum liked for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw, the fast-talking divorce legal professional, in Marriage Story. Margot Robbie follows in the back of for her function in Bombshell.

Draftkings:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story: -2500

Margot Robbie, Bombshell: +1200

Florence Pugh, Little Women: +1400

Scarlett Johannsen, Jojo Rabbit: +2000

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell: +5000

My Bookie:

Laura Dern: -2000

Margot Robbie: +1200

Florence Pugh: +2000

Scarlett Johansson: +2200

Kathy Bates: +4500

Bovada:

Laura Dern: -1600

Margot Robbie: +850

Florence Pugh: +100

Scarlett Johansson: +2500

Kathy Bates: +3500

Best Supporting Actor:

Brad Pitt is probably the most liked nomination for his function in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 2d and 3rd maximum liked are The Irishman co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Draftkings:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:-3335

Joe Pesci, The Irishman: +1200

Al Pacino, The Irishman: +2800

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day within the Neighborhood: +3300

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes: +5000

My Bookie:

Brad Pitt:-4000

Joe Pesci: +2200

Al Pacino: +2000

Tom Hanks: +3000

Anthony Hopkins: +5500

Bovada:

Brad Pitt:-2400

Joe Pesci: +900

Al Pacino: +1800

Tom Hanks: +1400

Anthony Hopkins: +3300

Oscar statue on the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on February 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. “1917” and “Parasite” are two of probably the most liked movies to win in accordance to the sportsbooks.

Rodin Eckenworth/Getty