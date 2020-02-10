‘1917,’ Brad Pitt, and More Betting Favorites to Win Academy Awards
Movie Fans who need to upload to the joy and win some more cash on Oscar evening can take a look at the sportsbooks for having a bet odds on all of the movies nominated throughout the 92nd Academy Awards.
The nominees are as various as the movies themselves with previous Oscar winners like Quentin Tarantino and Renee Zellweger nominated along filmmakers and actors like Bong Joon-ho or Scarlett Johansson who’re simply receiving their first Academy Award nominations.
The odds within the six primary classes are indexed underneath.
Best Picture:
While the most efficient image nominees span various genres from satire to historic dramas to superhero motion pictures, Sam Mendes’ battle epic 1917 is liked throughout a number of sportsbooks. Following shut in the back of, Korean mystery Parasite is the second one maximum liked movie.
Draftkings:
1917: -182
Parasite: +275
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +900
Joker: +1000
Jojo Rabbit: +5000
The Irishman: +5000
Little Women: +10,000
Marriage Story: +10,000
Ford v Ferrari: +25,000
My Bookie:
1917: -320
Parasite: +250
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +700
Joker: +1200
The Irishman: +6500
Jojo Rabbit: +7000
Marriage Story: +12,000
Little Women: +15,000
Ford v Ferrari: +17,500
Bovada:
1917: -230
Parasite: +250
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +800
Joker: +1600
Jojo Rabbit: +6000
The Irishman: +6000
Marriage Story: +12,500
Little Women: +15,000
Ford v Ferrari: +20,000
Best Director:
With his first Academy Award nomination, Sam Mendes is probably the most liked winner for his movie 1917. Like with the Best Picture nominee, Bong Joon-ho follows for Parasite. Quentin Tarantino is the 3rd maximum liked within the class for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Draftkings:
Sam Mendes, 1917: -560
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite: +325
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +1700
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman: +5000
Todd Phillips, Joker: +5000
My Bookie:
Sam Mendes: -1000
Bong Joon-ho: +500
Quentin Tarantino: +1600
Martin Scorsese: +4000
Todd Phillips: +6000
Bovada:
Sam Mendes: -1400
Bong Joon-ho: +550
Quentin Tarantino: +1200
Martin Scorsese: +4000
Todd Phillips: +5000
Best Actress:
Renee Zellweger is maximum liked on this class for her portrayal of actress and singer Judy Garland in Judy, one in every of most effective two nominations for the movie. Behind Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson is the second one maximum liked for her function in Marriage Story, one in every of two nominations for the actress. Johansson may be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her function in Jojo Rabbit.
Draftkings:
Renee Zellweger, Judy: -2500
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story: +1000
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet: +2000
Charlize Theron, Bombshell: +2500
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women: +3300
My Bookie:
Renee Zellweger: -2200
Scarlett Johansson: +1000
Cynthia Erivo: +2500
Charlize Theron: +3000
Saoirse Ronan: +3000
Bovada:
Renee Zellweger: -2000
Scarlett Johansson: +750
Cynthia Erivo: +2200
Charlize Theron: +2000
Saoirse Ronan: +2200
Best Actor:
Of the actors nominated, Joaquin Phoenix is maximum liked for the titular function in Joker, adopted via Adam Driver along with his 2d Oscar nomination for Marriage Story.
Draftkings:
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: -5000
Adam Driver, Marriage Story: +1000
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: +3300
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory: +5000
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes: +6600
My Bookie:
Joaquin Phoenix: -3300
Adam Driver: +1800
Leonardo DiCaprio: +5000
Antonio Banderas: +7500
Jonathan Pryce: +8000
Bovada:
Joaquin Phoenix: -3000
Adam Driver: +1000
Leonardo DiCaprio: +2000
Antonio Banderas: +1800
Jonathan Pryce: +2000
Best Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern is maximum liked for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw, the fast-talking divorce legal professional, in Marriage Story. Margot Robbie follows in the back of for her function in Bombshell.
Draftkings:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story: -2500
Margot Robbie, Bombshell: +1200
Florence Pugh, Little Women: +1400
Scarlett Johannsen, Jojo Rabbit: +2000
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell: +5000
My Bookie:
Laura Dern: -2000
Margot Robbie: +1200
Florence Pugh: +2000
Scarlett Johansson: +2200
Kathy Bates: +4500
Bovada:
Laura Dern: -1600
Margot Robbie: +850
Florence Pugh: +100
Scarlett Johansson: +2500
Kathy Bates: +3500
Best Supporting Actor:
Brad Pitt is probably the most liked nomination for his function in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 2d and 3rd maximum liked are The Irishman co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.
Draftkings:
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:-3335
Joe Pesci, The Irishman: +1200
Al Pacino, The Irishman: +2800
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day within the Neighborhood: +3300
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes: +5000
My Bookie:
Brad Pitt:-4000
Joe Pesci: +2200
Al Pacino: +2000
Tom Hanks: +3000
Anthony Hopkins: +5500
Bovada:
Brad Pitt:-2400
Joe Pesci: +900
Al Pacino: +1800
Tom Hanks: +1400
Anthony Hopkins: +3300
Oscar statue on the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on February 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. “1917” and “Parasite” are two of probably the most liked movies to win in accordance to the sportsbooks.
Rodin Eckenworth/Getty