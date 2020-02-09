Trump Rails Against Impeachment Witness Vindman a Day After Ousting Him

After ousting impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted about him and criticized his paintings.

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Vindman used to be escorted from the White House on Friday, days after Trump used to be acquitted within the Senate impeachment trial. In a commentary, Vindman’s legal professional David Pressman introduced that Vindman used to be fired from his place as Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council. Vindman’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, used to be additionally fired from his function as a senior legal professional and ethics respectable. According to NBC News, each Vindmans had been reassigned to the Department of the Army.

On Saturday, Trump criticized the media for protection relating to Vindman’s firing. “Fake News @CNN & MSDNC [sic] keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was,” he wrote.

Trump additionally denied that he ever knew Vindman, even supposing did say that if he had met the lieutenant colonel, he didn’t be mindful. “Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!),” he wrote.

The causes Trump gave for firing Vindman integrated him being “very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, &…used to be given a horrendous record by way of his awesome, the person he reported to, who publicly mentioned that Vindman had issues of judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking knowledge.

“In different phrases, “OUT,”” the president concluded.

The White House didn’t straight away reply to emailed request for remark.

Vindman took section within the July 25 telephone name wherein President Trump allegedly requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to research former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that used to be tied to U.S. liberate of army support to Ukraine. Vindman later testified at Trump’s impeachment hearings.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman used to be escorted out of the White House the place he dutifully served his nation and his President. He does so having spoken publicly as soon as, and simplest pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress,” Pressman wrote within the commentary from Friday.

Pressman implied within the commentary that Vindman used to be fired for attesting, regardless of following orders and that Trump used to be “exacting revenge.” “There isn’t any query within the thoughts of any American why this guy’s task is over, why this nation now has one much less soldier serving it on the White House. LTC Vindman used to be requested to depart for telling the reality. His honor, his dedication to proper, anxious the robust.”

Ambassador the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in impeachment hearings, used to be additionally fired on Friday night time. Sondland expressed gratitude to Trump “for having given me the chance to serve.” He also known as his paintings for the Trump Administration the spotlight of his occupation.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council Director for European Affairs, departs after attesting sooner than the House Intelligence Committee within the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Vindman used to be fired on Friday. Trump tweeted in regards to the lieutenant colonel on Saturday morning.

Drew Angerer/Getty

