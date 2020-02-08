Truck driver miraculously survives after a train smashes into him and drags his vehicle 1,500feet down a track in Turkey





THIS is the dramatic second a driver was once hit by way of a dashing train – simplest to miraculously continue to exist the terrifying break.

The bread truck had pushed thru a stage crossing regardless of the boundaries being down and caution lighting flashing.

But the driver failed to peer the train hurtling against him as he slowly made his away around the tracks in Turkey.

Nail-biting pictures then displays the train smashing into him earlier than dragging the truck for a minimum of 500m.

Incredibly, the driver – named as Ugur Cankaya – wasn’t killed in the horror break the day before today in Afyon.

He was once rushed to sanatorium with accidents and there was no replace from native police.

The twist of fate pressured the Konya-Afyonkarahisar line to close down products and services for roughly two hours.

He isn’t the one driver to have a fortunate break out with a dashing train.

Last yr, 3 businessmen had been ready at a stage crossing after attending the Davos summit once they had been struck.

Fortunately the auto was once driven to the facet of the tracks by way of the train which spared it being beaten.

