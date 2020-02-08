Tom Brady Jokes at Peyton Manning’s Golf Game, Says ‘He’s Had Much More Practice These Past Few Years’

Patriots’ Tom Brady jokes at Peyton Manning’s golfing recreation

Ezra Shaw/Getty

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to stick lively all through the NFL’s offseason, as he joked Friday about former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s golfing recreation.

Manning is lately enjoying at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golfing match in California. A video used to be posted on Twitter presentations him simply lacking the opening on his 3rd shot. The clip used to be accompanied by way of a caption that learn: “Brady would have sunk this.”

Brady answered to the tweet by way of noting that Manning’s retirement has allowed the previous NFL superstar to play extra golfing.

“Not true,” Brady wrote. “Peyton is the better golfer right now. He’s had much more practice these past few years.”

Manning, who’s 43-years previous, is just one 12 months older than Brady however retired in 2016, following the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl victory. Despite the small age distinction, Brady has persisted to play and has made it transparent he desires to play for a couple of extra years.

While Brady believes that Manning could also be the simpler golfer because of having extra time to play, Brady’s reaction could also be other if the dialog used to be eager about soccer. The two are regarded as two of the most efficient quarterbacks in NFL historical past, despite the fact that Brady has Manning beat in a couple of other classes.

Brady has six Super Bowl rings and 4 Super Bowl MVP awards, whilst Manning simplest has two Super Bowl rings and one Super Bowl MVP. Manning does have Brady beat in common season MVP awards with 5, whilst Brady has 3. Additionally, Brady not too long ago handed Manning in two separate NFL information: all-time passing yards and all-time touchdowns.

Brady’s most up-to-date funny story at Manning’s golfing recreation isn’t the primary time the 2 had engaged in some type of competition off the soccer box.

In 2015, Boston.com launched a few of Brady’s non-public emails based totally off an NFLPA lawsuit enchantment for the Patriots superstar’s four-day suspension amid the “deflategate” controversy, through which he used to be accused of disposing of air from recreation balls.

“I’ve got another 7 or 8 years. He [Manning] has 2. That’s the final chapter,” Brady wrote in an electronic mail.

Following the discharge of the ones emails, in keeping with Troy Renck, a Bronco’s group insider, Manning didn’t take the jab in a destructive manner.

“Manning said no harm, no foul on Brady email,” Renck tweeted. “Said Brady sent apology text. ‘It wasn’t necessary. I have been roasted. That wasn’t a roast.'”

— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2015

More not too long ago, the 2 stars traded jabs as soon as once more all through Manning’s ESPN+ display Peyton’s Places, as the 2 have been reminiscing about their competition.

“I miss the [Colts’] old dome, it was so loud, we didn’t pump noise in either,” Manning stated.

“Yes, you did,” Brady jokingly answered. “You’re full of s***.”