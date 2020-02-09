Steve Bannon Says Bernie Sanders Has ‘Been Screwed by the Democratic Party,’ Ensures Trump Will ‘Run the Tables’ in 2020 Election

Former White House leader strategist Steve Bannon informed Bill Maher Friday that the Democratic Party “screwing” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa is a positive signal President Donald Trump is about for re-election.

Bannon accused the Democrats of “arrogance” on Real Time with Bill Maher as he ridiculed the birthday party’s propping up of billionaire Michael Bloomberg as a “savior” for committing billions of greenbacks simply to defeat Trump. Bannon stated he “likes Bernie” as a result of he is a populist candidate very similar to Trump, and he chastised the Democratic Party for suppressing Sanders electorate in the Iowa caucus “debacle.”

In a tit-for-tat trade with Maher Friday, Bannon stated Democrats “whine about everything” after Maher complained that the handiest reason why Republicans win is the Electoral College being “rigged” in their prefer.

“It’s that mentality that you has you in this place today, and that place today is you have Trump about to run the tables. You have a totally divided Democratic Party,” Bannon stated, eliciting settlement from Maher. “Because nobody sat there after 2016 and said, ‘Why did we lose?’ The same arrogance that you saw with the people in Brooklyn who would not send Hillary Clinton to Michigan…Trump reached out to these working class people and connected with them.”

Sanders electorate are doing what they did in 2016, Bannon argued, pronouncing they have got their “belly full with the Clintons. They either don’t vote or come vote for Trump.”

Bannon laid out his model of the Iowa caucus fallout, pronouncing Democratic leaders discovered Sanders was once going to win and as soon as once more “screwed” him out of the victory ultimate week.

“With this attitude, you know the beauty? We’re going to keep winning. I love this. How can you sit here and have a Republican oligarch that is going to be the salvation of the Democratic Party? Bernie has been screwed by the Democratic Party. Look at last week. They wouldn’t allow the poll to be released where it showed him up four. As soon as he starts closing in, the Democratic Party steps in and says, ‘Hey, let’s have a re-canvass.'”

“It’s the same arrogance you see in Iowa about this app,” he famous.

Bannon stated that many Democrats want to folks like Bloomberg, who he described as a Republican, as a result of they need to be “saved by an oligarch.”

After Maher complained about the Electoral College being rigged in prefer of Republicans, Bannon shot again. “This is what I love about you guys, you’ve got to whine about everything,” he stated. “You know what the rules are and you can’t win.”

Maher lamented during the display that Trump had his “best week ever,” after he was once acquitted of the impeachment fees after which started retaliating towards any person who adverse him all through the procedure. The HBO host referred to Trump as “Mango Unchained” and categorised the Republican Party a part of the president’s “extended crime family.”

“We’ve all had a rough week, I feel like a copy of Nancy Pelosi’s State of the Union speech,” Maher quipped all through his opening monologue on his program.

“We are living in the age of revenge. Today John Bolton disappeared and his mustache came up in the mail. I’m just saying if you see Trump on Fifth Avenue with a gun walk the other way because he can pretty much do anything … yesterday was the scariest day ever with him.”

