Steve Bannon Outduels and Embarrasses Bill Maher on ‘Real Time’

Upon receiving the click free up Wednesday afternoon, I set free an audible groan: Steve Bannon, the previous Trump consigliere, fascist propagandist, and failed documentary filmmaker, will be the large top-of-show interview visitor on Bill Maher’s common HBO sequence Real Time Friday evening.

Having interviewed Bannon prior to now, together with a relatively heated three-hour again and forth in his lux Venetian lodge suite that lasted into the wee hours, I understand how a lot of a charismatic charmer he will also be, which, along with his serving as a valued supply for such a lot of White House journalists, is a large reason he’s been matter to such a lot of fawning profiles. Such cajoling can simply paintings on Maher, who now not simplest loves having his colossal ego massaged however has discovered not unusual flooring with everybody from alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to, neatly, Steve Bannon, who talked circles across the late-night comic all over his final Real Time look.

Which brings us to Friday evening.

Following an impeachment-heavy monologue (“I feel like Nancy Pelosi’s copy of the State of the Union…”), and calling it Trump’s “best week ever” following his acquittal by means of the Senate, Maher welcomed Bannon, who’s not too long ago made headlines for pushing debunked claims concerning the unfold of the coronavirus, onto the exhibit, airing are living whilst the Democratic debate in New Hampshire was once nonetheless ongoing. And, neatly, issues were given bizarre.

First query? “I’m not gonna lie about it, your boy had the best week so far.” (Yes, that was once truly the outlet query.)

After permitting Bannon to brag a little bit, Maher—relating to Bannon as a “student of history”—interjected, asking, whether or not anything else this week in Trumpworld afflicted him, together with the firing of Vindman, calling Romney a “suppressive person” (Maher’s phrases), bragging about how he wouldn’t were in place of work if he hadn’t fired FBI Director Comey, and many others.

“We should’ve had a longer impeachment. We should’ve had Bolton, we should’ve had Mulvaney…witnesses, let ‘em get crossed, but we get the whistleblower, we get the second whistleblower, we get Schiff as a factor in this, let’s get it all out.” mentioned Bannon, including, that that is “about going after the office of the president,” and if Bernie will get elected, the “neoliberal, neocon national-security apparatus” will move after him, too. (Though Bernie has now not, like Trump, dedicated a lot of crimes while in place of work.)

Bannon additionally rambled on about Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation into hyperlinks between the Trump marketing campaign and Russia—forwarding the (debunked) right-wing conspiracy principle that the investigation was once politically-motivated—however Maher as an alternative modified the topic, and as an alternative of breaking down and exposing Bannon’s arguments for the way empty they’re, selected to focal point on Trump’s unhealthy phrases, and Bannon effectively urged the controversy somewhere else, as is his wont.

They agreed that Trump will “run the table” and be re-elected, and that the Democrats are extremely “arrogant,” and that Hillary “should have gone to Wisconsin,” however evenly tussled over the deserves of the Electoral College.

And Bannon, enjoying 3-dimensional chess, admitted that he likes Bernie as a result of he’s a “populist,” and that Bernie’s been “screwed by the Democratic Party,” to which Maher courteously agreed. The two then shared some laughs going at it over the debt, mentioned the foolish names Trump’s known as Bannon (he deflected all over again), and then Maher allowed Bannon to ship his remaining commentary, uninterrupted, ahead of remarking, “I wish we had someone on our side as evil as you, Steve.” Pathetic.

Maher has made it it appears that evidently transparent that he’s unequipped to deal with such incendiary figures on his program. So, why does he do it? Ratings? Controversy? Or each?