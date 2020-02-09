Saturday Jackpot is $60 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/08/20 is $60 million. The Saturday evening drawing can be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer in the event you dangle the profitable numbers. Tonight’s 02/08/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $60 million, with a money choice of $42.nine million. The jackpot may building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in line with officers.

The profitable numbers on Wednesday (02/05/20) for the $50 million Powerball jackpot had been: 23-30-35-41-57 with a Powerball of 02. The Power Play used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there used to be a price tag bought in New York that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the purple Powerball. Since the Power Play used to be bought for an additional $1, that 2nd prize price tag is value $2 million as a substitute of $1 million.

The closing grand prize winner used to be every week and a part in the past on 01/29/20. The price tag that used to be bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida hit the numbers for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price tag.

The closing grand prize profitable price tag prior to that used to be bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. Since then, the Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions prior to the Bonita Springs price tag used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for every sport within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and considered one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the respectable Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional buck. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the purple powerball is now not right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Saturday evening we can publish the Powerball 02/08/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico