Pete Buttigieg Blows It Again as Democratic Debate Focuses on Race

Pete Buttigieg isn’t just right at speaking about black other folks. This isn’t information to Pete Buttegieg, who has spent the previous couple of months promising to do higher on addressing problems affecting black other people—simplest to observe up the ones declarations with tweets in regards to the “American heartland,” the all-purpose signifier for salt-of-the-earth white other folks.

You may assume that on the verge of primaries in Nevada and South Carolina, two states with massive populations of other folks of colour, Buttigieg, coming off of his good fortune in Iowa, would were totally ready on the controversy level Tuesday night time in New Hampshire to speak about problems impacting black and brown communities. He was once now not.

ABC News correspondent and debate moderator Linsey Davis began issues off by means of noting that all the way through Buttigieg’s time as mayor, “a black resident in South Bend, Indiana was four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a white resident”—a disparity that worsened after he took workplace.