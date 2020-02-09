A legislator in Westchester County, New York, introduced that he used to be switching allegiance from the Republicans to the Democratic Party on Friday.

David Tubiolo used to be the best closing Republican in the County Board of Legislators, leaving the birthday celebration and not using a illustration there, News 12 reported.

Tubiolo, 32, mentioned that his resolution—it seems that two years in the making—used to be partially influenced by way of the presidency of Donald Trump.

“I’m not trying to demonize Republicans,” Tubiolo mentioned, in accordance to News 12. “I’m just saying I feel more comfortable at the moment with the Democratic Party.”

Aside from the President himself, Yonkers resident Tubiolo mentioned that he believed in scholar debt and jail reforms, whilst additionally being pro-labor—perspectives which have been extra aligned with the ones of the Democratic Party—Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported.

He additionally mentioned that he recognized with the so-called Rockefeller Republicans—reasonable Republican participants who had been standard in areas like the Northeast and West Coast between the 1930s and 1970s.

“They slowly disappeared or they got pushed out of the party,” Tubiolo instructed the Journal News. “I always viewed myself more of that kind of mold and I don’t feel I have as much of a home anymore.”

Tubiolo mentioned he used to be making his resolution now that in order that he may sign in for the Democrats sooner than a February 14 closing date handed for balloting in April’s Democratic presidential number one.

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd throughout the Opportunity Now summit at Central Piedmont Community College on February 7, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

“Any candidate is better than the president currently. So I would say any of the candidates currently, up until April, whoever’s left is a wonderful choice and I believe they will be able to beat Donald Trump,” he mentioned, in accordance to News 12.

Tubiolo’s transfer of allegiances used to be welcomed by way of Democrats in the state.

“This is the first time in history that we have not had a Republican on the County Board of Legislators. Did you hear that? Not a Republican on the County Board of Legislators!,” Board of Legislators Chairman Ben Boykin, instructed News 12.

Unsurprisingly, native Republicans weren’t so inspired by way of Tubiolo’s newest transfer.

Westchester GOP Chairman Doug Colety mentioned in a remark: “David Tubiolo’s party switch is a betrayal of the voters who in November elected a Republican with Republican values to serve as their County Legislator. One month into his two-year term, Tubiolo has abandoned the people and principles that brought him to victory. His action is a sad example of a politician gaming the system to advance his personal ambitions.”