MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Ties Bernie Sanders to Fears of Socialist ‘Executions in Central Park,’ Fidel Castro

MSNBC host Chris Matthews warned that if Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 election there might be socialist-led executions in Central Park.

Matthews introduced his newest on-air rant in opposition to the Sanders marketing campaign and his supporters after the Democratic presidential debate Friday night time. The longtime MSNBC political analyst warned audience what would possibly have took place if Fidel Castro and “the Reds” had received the Cold War, suggesting Sanders would have supported public executions of the overdue Cuban chief’s perceived enemies. Matthews demanded to know if Sanders helps Castro’s genre of communism or if he is really a backer of democratic socialist-style governments comparable to Denmark.

Visibly-shocked fellow MSNBC panel contributors Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell tried to interject, as Matthews stated he could have been accomplished in Central Park if capitalism hadn’t defeated socialism right through the Cold War.

“I have my own views of the word ‘socialist’ and I’d be glad to share them with you in private,” Matthews stated Friday night time after the Democratic debate. “They return to the early 1950s. I’ve an angle about them. I take into accout the Cold War, I’ve an angle in opposition to Castro. I imagine if Castro and the Reds had received the Cold War there would were executions in Central Park and I would possibly were one of those getting accomplished. And positive folks could be there cheering, k?

“So I’ve an issue with individuals who took the opposite aspect. I do not know who Bernie has supported over those years, I do not know what he way by means of socialism — one week it is Denmark, we are going to be like Denmark. Okay, that is risk free. That’s principally a capitalist nation with just right social welfare methods. Denmark.”

MSNBC panelist and host Joy Reid additionally expressed her worry about movies or feedback Sanders could have made in the previous “praising the opposite aspect” of socialism which might be used in opposition to him in a common election.

“What does he suppose of Castro? That’s a just right query, what is he suppose of Fidelismo?” Matthews continued. “We all concept he was once nice when he first got here out. I cheered like mad for him when he first went in after which he become a communist and began capturing each one of his enemies. You’ve were given to make the ones judgments.”

Hayes interjected that Sanders is “beautiful obviously in the Denmark class” of mixed capitalist and socialist-style policies, which Matthews promptly questioned: “Is he? How have you learnt? Did he let you know that?”

During the new Iowa caucuses, Matthews claimed the one explanation why Sanders may win the competition is as a result of “socialists love conferences,” similar to the caucus process. He referred to an Oscar Wilde quote about how socialism is hard to sell because “it takes too many conferences.”

Newsweek reached out to Matthews’ representatives for remark Saturday.

Screenshot: MSNBC

Matthews persisted his rant in opposition to socialism as a time period: “Some people like it, younger people like it, but those of us like me, who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it, if there visiting places like Vietnam, like I have, [and seeing countries] like Cuba, being there, I’ve seen what socialism’s like, I don’t like it. It’s not only not free, it doesn’t fricking work!”