Modern Warfare’ Leaks Show Weapons & Maps For Season 2 & Update 1.14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 starts February 11 with replace 1.14, and leaks recommend this patch, and others to come back, come with some lovely thrilling content material. As noticed by means of the Call of Duty professionals at Charlie INTEL, the sport’s professional website online in short leaked information about upcoming guns, Operators and extra. Here’s a snappy rundown of the whole thing we realized.

Infinity Ward/Activision

New Operator – Ghost: Wreak havoc as Ghost, the enduring and intimidating Special Forces Operator – to be had right away by means of buying the Battle Pass. Ghost has seemed in different Call of Duty video games since his debut, however he is in all probability easiest identified for his pivotal position in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This would be the first time we see him carried out as a part of the brand new Operator gadget.

Ghost returns with ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 2.

New Weapons GRAU 5.56 & Striker 45: “Lightweight, maneuverable and full of potential” in addition to a “hard-hitting and long-range SMG.” The GRAU seems to be a brand new emblem of attack rifle, whilst the Striker 45 appears to be like to embrace the spirit of the vastly widespread UMP-45 that turned into a crutch for noobs in Modern Warfare 2. Coinciding with the Season 2 moniker, then, it seems like the second one Battle Pass attracts nice inspiration from the second one recreation within the authentic Modern Warfare collection.

The GRAU 5.56 and Striker 45 are the spotlight guns of the following Battle Pass.

Battle Pass Bundles: Standard (Ghost, 100 Tiers and 1,300 CoD Points) for 1,000 CoD Points. Bundle (usual content material plus 20 tier skips and 2,400 CoD Points) for 4,000 CoD Points.

There are two bundles for the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Weapon Blueprints: Earn Legendary, Epic and Rare Blueprints to amplify your arsenal.

‘Modern Warfare’ Season 2 will most probably debut the sport’s expanded Blueprint gadget.

New Operator Skins: Customize your persona with Legendary and Epic Gear.

Unlock new Operator skins in the beginning of Season 2.

Battle Pass Preview: Over 80 further pieces. Acquire XP Tokens, Watches and extra only for taking part in.

The Season 2 Battle Pass has over 80 further pieces.

Brief Trailer: The tweet under displays off probably the most new cosmetics in motion.

Rust Returns: Shortly after those leaks seemed, Charlie INTEL additionally spotted an replace to the Call of Duty AR Card, which gave the impression to ascertain the go back of the vastly widespread Rust map. Just like the remainder, Rust is easiest identified for its authentic look in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While it is unclear exactly when all portions of this new content material will drop, it is anticipated that a huge chew of it’ll debut along the sport’s presumed 1.14 replace on Tuesday, February 11. Anything referenced right here that isn’t a part of the preliminary patch can be doled out at a later level within the coming season. Given that those leaks seemed from professional assets, there may be little explanation why to doubt their accuracy. In brief, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 appears to be like to be a really perfect addition to 2019’s most well liked shooter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The 1.14 Season 2 replace is anticipated to liberate round 1 p.m. EST February 11.

What are your ideas on those leaks for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2? Are Ghost and a few new guns sufficient to deliver you again? Tell us within the feedback phase!