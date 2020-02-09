Nearly two-thirds of most probably New Hampshire Democratic number one electorate mentioned they would like a life-extinguishing meteor strike in opposition to the Earth over President Donald Trump being re-elected in November.

Sixty-two % of Democrats in New Hampshire, whose number one will happen on Tuesday, replied to a University of Massachusetts-Lowell survey through pronouncing they would favor human extinction over a 2nd Trump time period. An even upper share (69 %) of other folks making not up to $50,000 a yr and feminine electorate agreed {that a} large meteor is preferable to the president getting re-elected on November 3, 2020. Independent electorate surveyed additionally expressed moderately huge fortify for the meteor strike, with simply over part supporting Trump over extinction.

The UMass-Lowell survey of 400 most probably Democratic number one electorate requested respondents: “Which of the following outcomes would you prefer to occur on November 3, 2020? – Donald Trump wins re-election or a giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life?”

Only thirty-eight % of those that replied selected Trump over the deaths of themselves and all of humanity. Seventy-two % of the ones polled who recognized with a “conservative ideology” mentioned they would like the president is re-elected later this yr. Only 31 % of moderates mentioned they would prefer Trump’s re-election.

The unorthodox, eschatological survey additionally puzzled most probably Democratic electorate on who they imagine is perhaps to defeat Trump in a normal election match-up. Former Vice President Joe Biden got here out on most sensible with 42 % pronouncing he can defeat the president and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders got here in 2nd after receiving 31 % of fortify. About 27 % of respondents mentioned each applicants “are about equally likely to defeat Donald Trump.”

As Vice News famous in September, this presidential election cycle has been marked through an strangely prime quantity of Americans expressing a “just let them all burn” mindset in opposition to nationwide politics. The article cited a 2018 instructional paper entitled, “A ‘Need for Chaos’ and the Sharing of Hostile Political Rumors in Advanced Democracies,” which sought to give an explanation for why other folks unfold and undertake nasty on-line political gossip. In many instances, disaffected Americans relayed fantasies about herbal failures wiping out whole populations of the earth over any sort of nuanced political dialogue.

The UMass-Lowell survey went on to invite extra mundane political questions, with a slight majority pronouncing they would have most well-liked Trump was once got rid of through impeachment than through the impending election. About 45 % of the ones surveyed mentioned they want to see Trump’s time in place of business coming to an finish in consequence of the election — and now not through impeachment.

The UMass-Lowell survey was once performed in past due January.

NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/Getty Images