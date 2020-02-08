Lt. Col Vindman Gets Standing Ovation at Dem Debate After Biden Says He Should Have Gotten Medal of Freedom Instead of Limbaugh

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman won a status ovation at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire on Friday, after former Vice President Joe Biden recommended that he will have to were given the Presidential Medal of Freedom as a substitute of conservative communicate display host Rush Limbaugh.

Vindman was once a key witness within the House impeachment hearings, along with his October 2019 testimony corroborating the allegation that President Donald Trump tried to make use of overseas help to force Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into launching an investigation of Biden. News that Trump had fired Vindman emerged in a while ahead of the controversy started.

“Col. Vindman go thrown out the White House today, walked out,” mentioned Biden. “He [Trump] should have been pinning a medal on Vindman, and not on Rush Limbaugh.”

“I think we should all stand and give Col. Vindman a show of how much we supported him,” Biden added whilst motioning to the target market. “Stand up and clap for Vindman, get up there… that’s who we are, we are not who Trump is.”

The target market took Biden’s recommendation, emerging to their toes to cheer at the Ukraine safety professional who had served at the U.S. National Security Council from July 2018 till he was once disregarded on Friday.

Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, in an remarkable transfer, all over his State of the Union cope with. Biden criticized the selection all over a CNN the town corridor tournament tomorrow, suggesting that the debatable communicate display host had a historical past of racism and bestowing the consideration was once a political ploy through Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks all over the Democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 7, 2020.

