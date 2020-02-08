Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Escorted From White House After Trump’s Senate Acquittal, Lawyer Says President ‘Decided to Exact Revenge’

Update: Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, a senior attorney and ethics reliable on the National Security Council, in addition to Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, have additionally been fired.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was once escorted from the White House Friday, two days after President Donald Trump was once acquitted within the Senate impeachment trial.

In a observation launched via Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, it was once introduced that following his testimony within the House impeachment hearings, Vindman were fired from his place as Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC). Vindman was once the main skilled on Ukraine on the NSC.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress,” Pressman wrote.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful,” he persevered.

Pressman’s letter additionally accused a few of Trump’s supporters of appearing out of concern. It praised those that “put their faith in country ahead of fear,” pronouncing that those that had executed so had “paid a price.” Pressman seems to be referring to Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who changed into the one senator to vote to convict a president of his personal birthday party in United States historical past. Romney was once criticized harshly for his vote via Donald Trump Jr., who referred to as for him to be thrown out of the Republican birthday party.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy. He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country… And for that, the most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit – has decided to exact revenge.”

In addition to Alexander Vindman, his brother Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, a senior attorney and ethics reliable on the NSC, has additionally been escorted from the White House, in accordance to a separate observation from Pressman.

Hours after the firing of the Vindman brothers, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has additionally been fired.

“I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union. I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career,” Sondland stated in a observation.

Like Alexander Vindman, Sondland additionally testified all over the House impeachment hearings.

The White House declined to remark about Vindman’s firing. “We do not comment on personnel matters,” NSC spokesman John Ullyot advised Newsweek.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, proven right here all over the House impeachment hearings, was once fired from the National Security Council Friday.

Jacquelyn Martin/Getty

Vindman participated within the July 25 telephone name on the heart of the impeachment hearings. It was once all over this telephone name that Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to examine Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in alternate for the discharge of just about $400 million in army assist.

On Wednesday, Trump was once acquitted of each articles of impeachment. The vote was once alongside birthday party traces, except for Romney, who voted to convict at the price of abuse of energy. Romney voted to acquit on the second one price of obstruction of Congress. The ultimate tallies had been 48-52 on abuse of energy and 47-53 on obstruction of Congress. In order to convict a supermajority of 2 thirds—or 67 votes—was once required.

Update (2/7/2020, 7 p.m.): Article up to date to replicate that Alexander Vindman’s brother has additionally been fired and got rid of from the White House in addition to Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.