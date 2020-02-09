Lion kills female keeper, 21, after attacking her in enclosure at private game reserve in South Africa





A WOMAN has been mauled to dying via the lions she labored with at a game reserve in Limpopo, South Africa.

Swans van Wyke, 21, is claimed to had been sporting out her day by day tasks when she fell prey to the beasts at the unnamed game reserve.

Staff contributors have been alerted via the lady’s horrific screams after she by some means controlled to flee from the enclosure.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and located her lined in blood with deep chew and claw wounds.

She was once pronounced useless at the scene from her accidents.

Police have introduced an investigation at the game reserve at Bela-Bela in Limpopo Province – however stated they do not know how lots of the lions attacked her.

An inquest has been opened and police are interviewing group of workers at the hotel.

South African Police spokesman, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe stated: “Our preliminary investigations display she was once acting her tasks when attacked via an unknown choice of lions.

“The circumstances leading to this tragic incident are still unknown at this stage”.

The police stated they might now not touch upon whether or not the lions concerned can be destroyed and that it was once an issue for the game hotel and related government.

There are dozens of game inns in the realm and the precise hotel the place the lions grew to become on their keeper has now not but been printed – however it’s understood to have closed its gate to the general public whilst traumatised group of workers get better.

Just this week it was once reported a four-year-old boy was once tragically mauled to dying via a lioness as he slept open air in an Indian village miles clear of his house.

Kishor Parmar was once stated to be dozing in an open house in Uchaiya, in India’s Amreli district when he was once attacked via the lioness at round 1am.

And in December, a person was once mauled to dying via a lion after the beast escaped from a reserve in Kenya.

The giant cat killed Rono Kipkirui Simion outdoor Nairobi National Park, Kenya, in a while after he went lacking as he was once heading house from paintings on Friday.

His head and arm have been all that remained at the scene, the Daily Nation reported.

His brother informed native information: “Some portions of his frame have been scattered at the floor.

“His employer attempted to scare away the lion however it will now not depart”.

