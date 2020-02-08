Joe Biden Refuses to Disavow South Carolina State Senator After Racist Comments, Says ‘He Is, I Believe, Sorry For What He Said’

Former Vice President Joe Biden would now not disavow considered one of his supporters who made racist feedback, refusing the request of fellow presidential candidate Tom Steyer on the Democratic debate in New Hampshire on Friday.

Steyer faced Biden all the way through a dialogue on race. Steyer alleged that South Carolina state Senator Dick Harpootlian, who helps the Biden marketing campaign, made racist feedback about an individual related to Steyer’s marketing campaign. The state’s Legislative Black Caucus condemned Harpootlian’s remarks and requested to Biden to disavow them previous within the week.

“Joe, I’m asking you to come with me and the Legislative Black Caucus and disavow Dick Harpootlian and what he had to say, it was wrong,” stated Steyer. “I’m asking you to join us. Be on the right side.”

Biden refused Steyer’s be offering, as a substitute touting his enhance from black citizens.

“I’m asking you to join me,” Biden responded. “And join in the support I have from the overwhelming number of members of that Black Caucus. I have more support in South Carolina in the Black Caucus and the black community than anybody else. Double what you have, or anybody else has.”

Senator Bernie Sanders disputed Biden’s declare, and the dialogue diverged in brief. However, Steyer would now not drop the subject and requested Biden to disavow the feedback and the state senator a 2d time.

“Joe, I want an answer,” stated Steyer mins later. “I think you should come over and disavow the statements that this man made, that were openly racist, that were wrong, and the Legislative Black Caucus is against. I’m asking you to join us and do the right thing.”

“I’ve already spoken to Dick Harpootlian,” Biden stated, once more refusing the decision from Steyer. “And he is, I believe, sorry for what he said.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden taking part within the Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 7, 2020.

Joe Raedle/Getty