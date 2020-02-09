Is ‘SNL’ on Tonight? Watch RuPaul Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For the First Time

Saturday Night Live is ready to get a large dose of glamour. Talk display host and drag queen legend RuPaul is ready to host the long-running comedy display for the first actual time on Saturday.

The SNL solid is amped for RuPaul’s web hosting debut, particularly longtime solid member Cecily Strong. In an SNL promo video for the upcoming episode, a dressed-to-impress Strong will get to are living out her dream and “sissy that walk” down the hallway along RuPaul, who made the over-the-top fashion stroll well-known all through his previous years when he introduced drag into the mainstream.

The pair stomp down the corridor as although they are hitting the RuPaul’s Drag Race runway, even though Strong’s strut lags compared to the drag guru. Their fashion second then will get interrupted once they open the doorways of Studio 8H—SNL’s house—to search out fellow SNL solid member Beck Bennett consuming a slice of pizza left in the back of via J.J. Watt, defensive finish of the Houston Texans.

“Hi! J.J. Watt left pizza in his dressing room!” Bennett says excitedly.

A perplexed RuPaul asks, “What’s a J.J. Watt, baby?”

“J.J. Watt’s a guy,” Bennet says of final week’s SNL host.

RuPaul’s look on SNL comes two weeks sooner than the Drag Race writer and host launches the 12th season of his fact pageant collection on VH1, on February 28.

Cecily Strong and RuPaul seem in a “Saturday Night Live” promo. RuPaul will host the display on February 8.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Read on for more info about the SNL episode.

Who is acting?

Just forward of the liberate of his 5th studio album, Changes, Justin Bieber will make his go back to the SNL level. The Canadian pop megastar has already dropped a couple of singles from the album—with the most up-to-date, “Intentions,” that includes Quavo of the rap trio Migos—so it is most likely that fanatics will pay attention one thing from the new undertaking.

Bieber’s efficiency will with a bit of luck give him the alternative to redeem himself after incomes the name as worst SNL visitor ever. Bieber served double responsibility in 2013, web hosting and acting on the display, at a time when he was once continuously in the highlight for his tough antics. The episode led SNL alumni Bill Hader and Jay Pharaoh to dub Bieber the “worst-behaved” visitor all through their joint look on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in 2018.

“He just was in a bad place…. Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then… it was rough,” Hader stated of the singer. “Everybody’s usually on great behavior. Bieber is the only one in my experience…. He just seemed, like, exhausted or just at the end of a rope. I mean, he was just so huge.”

When does SNL air?

The display can be broadcast on NBC all through its standard time slot, Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

Can SNL be are living streamed?

Viewers can are living movement SNL on NBC’s web page and app. Those with pay-for services and products like Hulu + Live and YouTube TV can catch the display on the ones platforms.

Just need to see the easiest skits and sketches? Check out SNL on YouTube in a while after the display airs—all the highlights from the display can be to be had for view there. As all the time, audience can stay alongside of all the SNL chatter via following the hashtag #SNL on social media.