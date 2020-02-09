Gunman kills at least 12 people in mass shooting at shopping mall in Thailand





A THAI soldier went on a mass shooting rampage in a shopping mall nowadays killing at least 12 people, say experiences.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” a police spokesperson stated.

Coconuts News

Suspected symbol of soldier who killed greater than a dozen people in mall in Thailand[/caption]

The shooter remains to be at massive in the town of Korat, which is north-east of the capital Bangkok.

Posts on social media seem to turn the scene of a shooting close to a shopping centre.

Some pictures display the our bodies of bloodied sufferers mendacity at the floor and inside of automobiles.

According to police, the soldier stole a car from his barracks prior to opening hearth.

Viral Press

A gun discovered deserted at the scene of the mass shooting[/caption]

Viral Press

Smoke rises from the shopping mall in the town of Korat[/caption]

