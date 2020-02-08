World 

Friday Night Massacre of Alexander Vivdman, Yevgeny Vindman & Gordon Sondland is Just the Beginning for Trump

In an management based on lies, telling the reality is the final crime.

Donald Trump unleashed a Friday evening bloodbath at the finish of the week the Senate acquitted him, one who finds all over again now not handiest who Trump is however how he intends to behave because of the carte blanche to abuse his powers that the Senate and his lawyer basic have given him.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman used to be escorted from the White House, six months ahead of his rotation to the NSC used to be intended to finish. He used to be punished for talking the reality ahead of the Congress, for doing his accountability, for having personality, for having braveness, for believing in our device of regulations. Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, a White House legal professional, used to be additionally fired, additionally escorted from the White House. His crime? Being the dual brother of Alexander.

