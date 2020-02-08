Fact checking claims from the Democratic debate





Seven Democratic presidential applicants sparred Friday evening in a wide-ranging debate held in the pivotal days ahead of the New Hampshire number one.

A take a look at how a few of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire, examine with the information:

Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR, on Pete Buttigieg’s evolution on well being care: “And Pete, while you have a different plan now, you sent out a tweet just a few years ago that said henceforth, forthwith, indubitably, affirmatively, you are for ‘Medicare for All’ for the ages.”

BUTTIGIEG: “Just to be clear, the truth is that I have been consistent throughout in my position on delivering health care for every American.”

THE FACTS: Klobuchar is true. Before he introduced his presidential marketing campaign, Buttigieg sounded supportive of “Medicare for All.” He isn’t now.

In February 2018, he used to be concerned about a Twitter trade as liberals had been urgent Democratic politicians to again a central authority well being plan.

“When/where have you ever heard me oppose ‘Medicare for All?’” he requested in a Feb. 17, 2018, reaction to an activist’s question.

An afternoon later, he tweeted out a column he wrote as a Harvard University senior, announcing he’d “been on record on this one since 2004.”

On the identical day, he despatched out a separate tweet: “Gosh! Okay … I, Pete Buttigieg, politician, do henceforth and forthwith declare, most affirmatively and indubitably, unto the ages, that I do favor ‘Medicare for All,’ as I do favor any measure that would help get all Americans covered. Now, if you’ll excuse me, potholes await.”

JOE BIDEN, announcing President Barack Obama requested him to get 156,000 troops out of Iraq: “I did that.”

THE FACTS: True, however that’s no longer the finish of the tale. Obama requested Biden to take the lead in efforts to withdraw troops and coordinate efforts to handle balance in Baghdad. What Biden didn’t point out used to be that a few of the troops had to return.

Obama and Biden didn’t win settlement from the Iraqi govt to stay a restricted choice of U.S. troops there after December 2011. That used to be the time limit for a whole U.S. pullout below a deal negotiated through the Bush management in past due 2008. Biden used to be nonetheless vice chairman when Obama used to be forced to go back American troops to Iraq in 2014 after the upward push of the Islamic State extremist crew.

ANDREW YANG, tech entrepreneur: “We have record high corporate profits in this country right now.”

THE FACTS: Corporate income are prime, however they’re no longer at file ranges.

Companies earned $1.84 trillion in income in 2018, reasonably under the $1.86 trillion earned in 2014, in line with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But as a proportion of nationwide source of revenue, company income had been 6.6% in 2018. That’s down from 7.6% in 2012 and considerably under the top of 8.9% in 1929.

