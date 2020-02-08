Did Anyone Win the $187 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

The Mega Millions jackpot is on the upward push following a loss of grand prize winnings the previous day, with the subsequent draw now value an estimated $202 million.

The six profitable numbers on Friday night time had been: 9, 14, 27, 36, 52, and four with a 3x multiplier. Despite the unclaimed jackpot of $187 million ($131.5m coins), lottery officers have showed there have been a couple of pay-outs to price tag holders in New York, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Three gamers walked away $1 million richer after matching 5 balls, however two of the ones price tag holders had additionally bought a multiplier which larger their winnings to $three million. A complete of 17 folks gained $10,000. One of the ones had a multiplier that netted them $30,000.

The subsequent draw will happen Tuesday, February 11 at 11 p.m. EST and carries a coins possibility of roughly $142 million, officers say.

In the national Mega Millions lottery, 5 white balls are drawn from a suite of balls numbered between one to 70, and one gold “Mega Ball” is drawn from a suite of balls numbered between one and 25.

The monetary prizes are gained by way of matching the balls bought with a $2 in keeping with play access loose, however gamers too can upload a multiplier for an additional $1 that may in an instant spice up non-jackpot by way of as much as five occasions. If no gamers declare the grand prize the cash is added to the jackpot for the subsequent draw.

Overall possibilities of profitable a prize are one in 24, the Mega Millions website online says. The recreation is open to electorate of 45 U.S. states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In the January 14 draw, Virginia guy Bob Ogrodnik gained $1 million after purchasing 3 tickets and matching 5 profitable numbers. He stated he would break up the winnings together with his son-in-law. The profitable numbers in that draw had been 9-11-13-31-47, and the Mega Ball quantity was once 11.

In June remaining yr, California girl Laarni Bibal gained a $522 million jackpot prize after purchasing a Mega Millions price tag at an area deli. She informed officers she was once making plans to repay debt and purchase a area together with her prize, which she took as a cash-value possibility value about $340 million.

According to the Mega Millions website online, there were 187 jackpots gained by way of 212 unmarried tickets since the recreation introduced in 2002. “The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is a $1.537 billion prize, which is also the world’s largest lottery prize won on a single ticket,” it says.

A complete of 7 jackpots had been gained remaining yr. The effects can also be watched on YouTube and shall be posted to the authentic website online in a while after. Players are at all times prompt to gamble responsibly.

Mega Millions lottery tickets take a seat within a comfort retailer in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty