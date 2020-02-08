Bloody Father Fights Buoy This Eccentric Thriller

Come to Daddy starts with a easy premise. Norval Greenwood (Elijah Wood) has come to peer his estranged father after receiving a mysterious letter. Drinking away his days in a UFO-shaped area on a rocky coast, Gordon (Stephen McHattie) takes an in an instant loathing to the younger guy, throwing rocks at Norval’s head, mocking his issues of alcohol and after all assaulting Norval with a circulate of obscenities. (“You’ll get lost in the woods and die, and they’ll find a rat skeleton in your pelvic bone,” he tells his prodigal son.)

But Gordon and Norval’s dating is greater than a father-son reunion, as Norval uncovers secrets and techniques in the home and hides from the mysterious males who’re stalking the valuables. It will get bloody from there.

Pitted towards a gantlet of filicidal consideration, Norval fits deranged father figures with an aggrieved poser power that turns the other way up what would differently be a well-recognized Wood personality—confused, vexed and swept up via forces greater than himself. But as a substitute of emerging to the instance, Wood embraces the entirety that is pathetic in Norval.

“Do I DJ? Yes. Do I produce blazing beats? Yes. Do I tinkle the ivories? Yes. Do I promote high-profile events pertaining to music and the performance of music? Yes,” Norval says, making an early run on the maximum nauseating (in a great way!) line supply of the brand new decade. “I’m close to some pretty big names; substantial names, actually. I count Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper among my closest allies.”

With his membership child garments, gold cell phone, Asian-character tattoos and phony famous person tales, Norval is each loathsome and pitiable, which makes seeing him soak up punishment as a lot a laugh as gazing him dole it out.

By its finish, Come to Daddy will display Saran Wrap, grilling utensils, a receipt spike and an overly poopy pen being wielded in imaginatively ugly tactics. But whilst the film’s threats are in a position to projecting authentic threat—particularly from McHattie and Michael Smiley because the gloriously permed Jethro—Come to Daddy prefers to knowingly undercut itself, pulling again for banter even in its maximum high-stakes moments.

“Tell her I love her,” Norval asks Jethro to inform his mom, making what he believes is his remaining request.

Jethro giggles. “I’m going to specifically tell her that you don’t love her!” he says.

The movie is the directorial debut of manufacturer Ant Timpson, and it is simple to peer in it the affect of his earlier collaborations. The film’s stability of scatological humor, a gory aesthetic and love for neon mild and horrible haircuts situates it someplace in a constellation with The Greasy Strangler, Housebound and the gonzo horror medleys of Timpson’s ABCs of Death anthology collection.

For fanatics of Timpson and Friends’ nook of the horror universe, Come to Daddy is like ice cream. It’s psychotronic convenience meals that can by no means achieve the hallucinatory heights of Mandy (2018) or this yr’s Color Out of Space (each produced via Wood’s SpectreVision), nevertheless it by no means objectives to. For everybody else, Come to Daddy could be just a little more difficult to grab: It’s a circle of relatives drama with characters too alienating for emotional rapport and a comedy that is extra gently absurd than humorous. But for any individual who can suppress the urge to gag, Come to Daddy’s enthusiasm may also be catching.

Directed via Ant Timpson, from a script via Toby Harvard, Come to Daddy is now in choose theaters and to be had to hire on streaming products and services.