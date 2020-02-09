Anna Korakaki Will Be First Ever Woman To Kick Off Olympic Torch Relay, in Lead Up to Tokyo 2020 Games

Greek Olympic capturing champion Anna Korakaki will grow to be the primary feminine athlete to raise the Olympic torch all the way through the primary leg of its relay, in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 video games this summer season.

On March 12, Korakaki will head to Olympia in Greece—the web page that hosted the unique Olympic Games in antiquity—the place she can have the torch lit by means of a symbolic prime priestess at at a conventional rite, starting the flame’s lengthy adventure to Japan.

“It’s a great honour for me. I am thrilled, and I think the feelings will get even more intense in Ancient Olympia. I am looking forward to experiencing that moment and I’m sure it will remain etched in my mind and heart for the rest of my life,” Korakaki stated in a press free up.

Korakaki gained a gold medal for the 25 meter pistol match on the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. Since then, the 23-year-old has added to her good fortune by means of successful the 2018 World Championships for 10 meter air pistol and taking house the gold medal for 25 meter pistol on the 2019 European Games.

But in spite of her good fortune at a tender age, Korakaki—who used to be born in town of Drama in northeastern Greece—is outwardly now not content material to leisure on her laurels.

“The truth is that I have won all titles that you can win in shooting, and in sport in general—even the [10m air pistol] World Record which was my dream,” the 23-year-old instructed Olympic Channel. “Now I just hope that I’ll stay on that level and get the titles again, and again, and again. I hope to stay at the top level for another 10 to 15 years.”

The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC)—Greece’s Governing Olympic frame—determined unanimously that Korakaki will be the first torchbearer for the Tokyo 2020 video games

Gold medalist Anna Korakaki of Greece smiles at the podium all the way through the medal rite for the Women’s 25 meter pistol match on Day four of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on the Olympic Shooting Centre on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

“It is a historic moment, as for the first time in history a female athlete will be the first torchbearer. I believe that Anna Korakaki has honoured the Greek flag and our country, and she deserves it, not only for the two medals at the Rio Olympics, but also for her successes after 2016,” HOC President, International Olympic Committee Member Spyros Capralos, stated in a press free up.

Once her leg of the relay is over, Korakaki will hand the torch to Japanese athlete Mizuki Noguchi who gained the marathon match on the 2004 Olympics in Athens. In general, the torch will spend 8 days in Greece prior to being flown to Japan.

The flame will then be taken to all of Japan’s 47 prefectures over the process 121 days in the lead up to the summer season video games. Its ultimate vacation spot can be Tokyo’s New National Stadium the place the general torchbearer will mild the principle cauldron on July 24, all the way through the hole rite of the video games.