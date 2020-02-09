Andrew Yang Says Trump Is ‘Symptom of a Disease’ The Country Must Work to Cure

Businessman Andrew Yang blasted President Donald Trump as a “symptom of a disease” that has been broiling in America for many years.

Yang, who’s campaigning as a Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, used to be talking at a debate in New Hampshire on Friday that incorporated former vice chairman Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

During the talk, Buttigieg stated if Democrats sought after to win in 2020 they might have to “be ready to move on from the playbook that we have relied on in the past.”

And referencing Trump’s fresh impeachment vote acquittal, the previous South Bend Mayor added: “If the Senate was the jury before, you are the jury now. The American people are the jury that will have the final verdict on this president and on the senators in the GOP who protected him.”

Yang—who in the long run had the least talking time all over the talk in accordance to CNN—took factor with the commentary and fired again to say Trump’s victory used to be misunderstood.

“Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we are making a mistake when we act like he is,” Yang stated. “He is a symptom of a illness that has been increase in our communities for years and a long time. It’s our task to get to the more difficult paintings of if truth be told curing the illness.

“Most Americans really feel just like the political events had been taking part in you-lose-I-lose for years and you understand who has been shedding all of the time? We have.

“Our communities have. Our communities have been disintegrating beneath our feet. That’s why Iowa, a traditional swing state, went to Trump by almost 10 points. That’s why Ohio, a traditional swing state, is now so red that I am told we are not even going to campaign there,” he endured. “These communities are seeing their means of existence get blasted into smithereens.

“We have computerized away 4 million production jobs at counting, we’re remaining 30 p.c of New Hampshire retail outlets and department shops and Amazon, the drive in the back of that, is actually paying 0 taxes. These are the adjustments that Americans are seeing and feeling round us each day.

He added: “If we get to the hard work of curing those problems we will not just defeat Donald Trump in the fall but we will actually be able to move our communities forward.”

It’s now not the primary time Yang made an identical instances. He made an identical statements remaining December, additionally noting Amazon’s tax document, in an interview with ABC News. “The Democratic Party … is acting like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems. He’s a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease,” he stated on the time, RealClearPolitics reported.

Yang has proposed a shape of common elementary source of revenue (UBI) dubbed the Freedom Dividend as a means to struggle task losses from automation, and has stated large tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon will have to have to pay U.S. voters to be used of their private knowledge.

Earlier this week, Trump used to be acquitted on each articles of impeachment that he used to be dealing with within the Senate. The Iowa caucuses ended with mass confusion as tool designed to depend votes malfunctioned. Buttigieg and Sanders had been left carefully matched on the most sensible of the consequences.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks to journalists within the spin room after the Democratic presidential number one debate at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Win McNamee/Getty