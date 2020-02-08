Amy Klobuchar Seizes the Democratic Debate

First of all, Amy Klobuchar received. She’s gotten higher and higher as those debates have long past on. No unmarried killer solution that I keep in mind, however secure all through, and her hair wasn’t doing that bizarre shaking factor. She used to be sensible to reward Mitt Romney. Toward the finish, she instructed the previous FDR tale about the guy crying as his funeral cortege handed by way of and “the reporter goes, sir, did you know the president? The guy says, no, I didn’t know the president, but he knew me.” Gets ’em each time.

After the debate, over on MSNBC, Chris Hayes used to be asking not sure New Hampshire electorate if the debate helped them make up their minds, and there used to be giant applause when Klobuchar used to be discussed. Chris Matthews agreed. “She looked like a president,” he mentioned. “I think she’s a leader, and she showed it tonight.”

It is still noticed if that affect, which she’s made on earlier debate nights, affects electorate this time. She did throw a pair punches. Again, she dinged Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All (whilst nonetheless managing to mention a couple of Minnesota-nice phrases about him). She took a swipe at Pete Buttigieg about his adolescence and loss of enjoy (whilst nonetheless managing to mention a couple of Minnesota-nice phrases about his army carrier).