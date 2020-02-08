Who Are the Moderators of the Eighth Democratic Debate? Stephanopoulos, Muir, Davis, Sexton and Hernandez in New Hampshire

The 8 Democratic debate of the 2020 election cycle is slated to happen Friday evening in New Hampshire with seven presidential applicants fielding questions from citizens posed by means of 5 moderators: ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, David Muir of World News Tonight, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton and WMUR anchor Monica Hernandez.

After lacking the thresholds set by means of the Democratic National Committee for January’s debate in Iowa, entrepreneur Andrew Yang will go back to the degree in New Hampshire. Joining him will probably be former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer.

ABC News is anticipated to air the debate reside from St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, starting at eight p.m. EST. Streaming choices also are anticipated to be to be had on ABC’s apps, its web page and the YouTube ABC News channel. Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV also are slated to broadcast the debate. ABC, WMUR, and Apple News are slated to co-host the match.

Here is a few details about the moderators for the New Hampshire debate, which takes position 5 days earlier than the state’s presidential number one, which is the first scheduled number one of the 12 months.

George Stephanopoulos

Stephanopoulos anchors each ABC’s long-running program Good Morning America and the Sunday morning information display This Week. Before starting his broadcasting occupation, Stephanopoulos served as Senior Adviser to the President for Policy and Strategy all over the Clinton management.

Since becoming a member of ABC News, Stephanopoulos has received 3 Emmy awards, 3 Edward R. Murrow awards and two Walter Cronkite awards.

Stephanopoulos holds a grasp’s stage in theology from Balliol College at Oxford University in England. He additionally graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts stage in political science.

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News is anticipated to be one of the moderators for Friday’s Democratic Debate in New Hampshire.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

David Muir

Muir is these days the anchor and managing editor of World News Tonight and the co-anchor of ABC’s information program, 20/20. Muir is famous for his interviews, together with conversations with President Donald Trump, Pope Francis and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Muir additionally served as a moderator all over each Republican and Democratic Presidential number one debates all over the 2016 marketing campaign.

Linsey Davis

Davis has been a correspondent for ABC News since 2007. She used to be additionally a moderator for the September 2019 Democratic debate in Texas.

Davis holds an undergraduate stage in psychology from the University of Virginia and a Master of Arts stage in communications from New York University. The World is Awake, a ebook for youngsters Davis wrote, hit the bestseller charts in February 2019.

Adam Sexton

Sexton joined ABC associate WMUR in 2007. He become the station’s political director in 2018 after changing into phase of their political workforce in 2015. A graduate of Syracuse University, Sexton holds levels in broadcast journalism, political science and historical past.

Monica Hernandez

Hernandez serves a reporter and anchor for WMUR’s night newscasts, becoming a member of the information workforce in 2018. Previously a reporter in Dallas, Texas, Hernandez used to be nominated for an Emmy for her information tales about the homeless neighborhood. She attended the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University.