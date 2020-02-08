What Are Tulsi Gabbard’s Prospects After Defeat in Iowa Caucuses?

Democratic candidate for president, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii didn’t acquire any delegates all over the Iowa caucuses. Despite the defeat, Gabbard isn’t out, and is making ready for the following nomination contest, the New Hampshire number one.

Gabbard is recently fundraising for the February 11 New Hampshire number one. Her marketing campaign hopes to lift $1.five million in advance of the election. The marketing campaign’s function used to be $1 million by way of the tip of January. This function used to be met, in keeping with a Saturday tweet by way of the candidate.

“We made our ambitious $1M goal for January & with your help we can make $1.5M by NH election day and stay competitive in the final stretch! This is your hard-earned money and our hard-won movement. We are here because of you. Thank you,” Gabbard wrote.

Gabbard has no longer but reached the qualification threshold for February’s debate, which can be held at the 7th, 4 days previous to the New Hampshire number one election. As of this writing, seven applicants—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer—have certified for that discuss.

To qualify, applicants will have to have contributions from a minimum of 225,000 distinctive donors and both two polls appearing 7 % or extra in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina or 4 polls appearing five % or extra in the ones early-nominating states or nationally. So a ways, Gabbard has no longer met the donor threshold, and has handiest two state or nationwide polls appearing a minimum of five %.

Only 3—Biden, Sanders and Warren—haven’t begun certified for the February 19 debate. This debate drops the donor requirement, however boosts the polling necessities to 2 polls at 12 % or extra in Nevada or South Carolina, or 4 polls at 10 % or extra in the ones states or nationally. As of but, Gabbard has no qualifying polls for this debate.

The marketing campaign of Rep.Tulsi Gabbard, proven right here at the steps of the House of Representatives, faces a troublesome street popping out of the Iowa caucuses.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire number one are noticed as do-or-die moments for plenty of second-tier applicants. Should Gabbard no longer do smartly in the New Hampshire election, it is imaginable she is going to droop her marketing campaign and endorse every other candidate.

New Hampshire went closely for Sanders in 2016, granting the candidate 60 % of the vote, over former Secretary of State—and eventual Democratic nominee in the overall election—Hillary Clinton, who earned 38 %. Given that Sanders is working in 2020, and that some polls display him because the frontrunner in the Democratic race, it is most probably the state will opt for Sanders once more.

That stated, that may be just right information for Gabbard, who’s noticed as a part of the innovative wing of the Democratic Party. Gabbard counseled Sanders in 2016, and used to be even designated Sanders’ working mate for any write-in votes in California all over that election.

Newsweek reached out to Gabbard’s marketing campaign for remark, however didn’t pay attention again by way of newsletter time.