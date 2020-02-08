A former finance government prosecutors have described as one of the most “the most culpable parents” of the handfuls charged in the the country’s largest-ever university admissions scheme used to be sentenced to 9 months in jail on Friday morning in Boston federal court docket.

Douglas Hodge, former leader government of worldwide funding control company Pimco, pleaded accountable in October to taking part in the saga identified via its FBI moniker “Varsity Blues”—and for its A-list defendants, who’ve incorporated actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Hodge copped to cash laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to devote mail and twine fraud and truthful products and services mail and twine fraud fees after prosecutors stated he paid bribes to get 4 of his seven kids into elite faculties.

While enticing in the scheme, Hodge “was living a secret double life,” wrote Justin O’Connell, an assistant U. S. legal professional, “using bribery and fraud to fuel a mirage of success and accomplishment.”

“There is no parent sentenced to date who benefited more from Singer’s scheme than Doug Hodge,” O’Connell stated in court docket on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who sentenced Hodge on Friday, stated right through the listening to that “there was certainly a loss to the overall educational system in this country when Mr. Hodge and others repeatedly used their massive fortunes to illegally circumvent the college admissions process.”

Hodge’s sentence is the cruelest punishment imposed thus far on a guardian embroiled in the case. Toby Macfarlane, an insurance coverage government, prior to now won the longest sentence of the bunch: six months in jail.

Hodge used to be additionally slapped with $750,000 in fines and 500 hours of group provider.

Prominent university coaches, industry executives, and Hollywood stars—together with Huffman, of Desperate Housewives, and Loughlin, of Full House—had been ensnared in the sprawling case in March 2019. Huffman used to be the primary of 13 defendants to be sentenced in the scheme and served two weeks in jail after she confessed to paying a Harvard graduate $15,000 to right kind her eldest daughter’s solutions at the SAT.

Loughlin and 14 others have maintained their innocence—even in the face of extra indictments in contemporary months.

Hodge used to be one of the most dozens of fogeys charged after paying the scheme’s confessed ringleader Rick Singer—a former personal college-admissions advisor—to facilitate his childrens’ access into elite faculties. In a sentencing memorandum filed previous this week, prosecutors stated Hodge “engaged in the scheme more often, and over a longer period of time, than any of the defendants charged to date, paying bribes totaling $850,000, over more than a decade, to secure the admission of two children to USC and two children to Georgetown.”

Those bribes incorporated $325,000 despatched to a Georgetown University tennis trainer to assist Hodge’s eldest daughter and son in gaining access as tennis recruits, and an extra $525,000 for every other daughter and son to wait USC as football and soccer recruits, the usage of fictional {qualifications}. Three of his kids have already graduated from the ones faculties, The New York Times reported.

Hodge is amongst a choose workforce of fogeys in the case who dedicated their crimes “from perches at the apex of money and power in the United States,” the place they loved “extreme, almost unfathomable privilege,” prosecutors wrote in the memorandum.

“They only stopped because they either ran out of children,” wrote O’Connell, “or ran out of time before they got caught.”

Due to his energetic and prolific involvement in the scheme, prosecutors stated, Hodge must were sentenced to 2 years in jail.

In a letter to Gorton filed in advance of the listening to, Hodge stated he used to be deeply remorseful.

“I know that I unfairly, and ultimately illegally, tipped the scales in favor of my children over others, over the hopes and dreams of other parents, who had the same aspirations for their children as I did for mine,” wrote Hodge. “To those children, and their parents, I can only express my deepest regret.”

“I was driven by my own transformative educational experiences and my deep parental love,” he endured. “ While I have tried to live my life as a person of integrity and character, with strong moral grounding, my actions with Rick Singer have forced a personal reckoning for me, a need to acknowledge that I lost my way and set my better self aside as I sought to ensure for my children what had been so meaningful for me in my life. For that, I am deeply ashamed and remorseful.”

Hodge’s attorneys, in a memorandum on his behalf, accused prosecutors this week of enticing in a “single-minded obsession” to garner a heavy sentence for their consumer via twisting the details of the case and sentencing pointers and via again and again invoking his wealth and luck as faults.

His lawyers requested for a miles shorter—3 months or much less—jail sentence, bringing up his post-retirement function as a stay-at-home caregiver for his kids who nonetheless are living at domestic. Hodge’s legal professional Brien O’Connor additionally reportedly spoke at duration right through Friday’s listening to about his consumer’s in depth philanthropic paintings and a minimum of $30 million in charitable donations over time.

On Friday, Judge Gorton used to be unmoved.

“There is no term in the English language that describes your conduct as well as the Yiddish term ‘Chutzpah,’” he stated.