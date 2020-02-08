The strange tale of Jeff Bezos’s $16,840 parking ticket bill





No one’s totally positive why Jeff Bezos offered $1.eight billion of Amazon inventory previously week, however we’ve were given a brand new idea: Parking tickets.

The global’s richest guy is renovating a former textile museum into a house in a Washington D.C. group. And WUSA, a CBS associate within the town, notes that police have written $16,840 in tickets at the block his home is situated on since paintings at the challenge started.

That’s a complete of 564 tickets (all of which, it’s price noting, were paid off). Nintey-three of the ones got in April 2018.

Workers (we’re assuming it was once staff and now not Bezos himself) it sounds as if mechanically neglected “No Parking” indicators and parked in areas reserved for citizens as they labored at the space. (Contractors have been required to signal non-disclosure agreements, so it’s not possible to weed out which of the tickets weren’t tied to the renovation.)

Bezos is changing the 34,000 sq. foot former manufacturing unit right into a mansion that incorporates 11 bedrooms, a ballroom, a wine cellar, a whiskey tasting room, and a film theater, in keeping with blue prints and allows filed with native govt. He paid $26 million for the construction in 2016 and has spent a reported $12 million to renovate it.

Bezos’s neighbors within the Kalorama group will come with Barack and Michelle Obama and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

