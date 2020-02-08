The Oscars’ Biggest Best Picture Screwups Ever, From ‘Citizen Kane’ to ‘Green Book’

Marlow: Well, we’re a pair days clear of the 92nd Academy Awards and it’s worthwhile to pay attention a pin drop, that’s how comfortable the excitement is. We’ve tackled this bizarrely compressed (and uninteresting) Oscar season in addition to its attendant controversies, from the looming specter of Harvey Weinstein over Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood to the highest film-awards publicist being blacklisted over Jeffrey Epstein to, as soon as once more, the Oscars’ astounding loss of variety. Now, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to take on the days that the Oscars in point of fact shit the mattress and failed to award the far-superior image. I nonetheless haven’t gotten over closing yr’s debacle, which noticed the Lifetime-quality “race-relations drama” Green Book win it in every single place the lovely Roma or rousing A Star Is Born. The Academy nonetheless hasn’t come very some distance from giving Best Picture to Driving Miss Daisy whilst failing to such a lot as nominate Spike Lee’s masterpiece Do the Right Thing.

Kevin: I feel the item that the Academy is continuously scuffling with is this query of “do the Oscars really matter?” that has floated with various levels of depth no longer simply over the previous few years, however a long time.

Marlow: I feel they nonetheless do! But extra on that later.

Kevin: It’s tempting to query their significance—and, with it, their competence—when there are examples such as you discussed of Green Book or Driving Miss Daisy successful, with virtually 30 years in between spent no longer finding out their lesson. Or whilst you have a look at the flicks that had been by no means even nominated for Best Picture however have had an enduring footprint on popular culture, when such a lot of movies that experience gained the award disappear into the cultural abyss virtually right away. We’re speaking Some Like It Hot, Psycho, Hoop Dreams, North By Northwest, Pan’s Labyrinth, Singin’ within the Rain, The Dark Knight, Wall-E, and Rear Window.

Marlow: Also Vertigo and Notorious (personally Hitch’s highest) whilst we’re at the Academy’s odd vendetta towards Hitchcock! Numerous other folks level to Welles’ Citizen Kane dropping to Ford’s How Green Was My Valley, certainly a odd selection. Other motion pictures that didn’t obtain a Best Picture nomination: Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Malick’s Days of Heaven, Kurosawa’s The Seven Samurai, Ford’s The Searchers, Leone’s Once Upon a Time within the West (no Oscar nods for Leone, ever!), Cool Hand Luke, The Third Man…

Kevin: Or the flicks that weren’t nominated for a unmarried Oscar, like Duck Soup, Harold and Maude, Heat, His Girl Friday, Reservoir Dogs, or The Shining. By that measure, The Farewell, Hustlers, Booksmart, and Uncut Gems—4 motion pictures that may had been on my Best Picture checklist however that have been handed over totally this yr by way of the Academy—can take convenience that they’re in nice lost sight of corporate.

Marlow: No manner Hustlers deserved a Best Pic nod, regardless that agree about Uncut Gems and The Farewell.

Kevin: But what’s all the time been attention-grabbing in regards to the Oscars is that the selections or snubs that have a tendency to glance outrageous and egregious in hindsight, on the time of that yr’s rite would possibly not had been sudden in any respect. Each Oscar race is a case learn about of that yr in cultural historical past, which is why passions run so prime each and every new season when some movies and concepts are embraced over others. It’s additionally why it’s so interesting to glance again at what used to be going down—or, to some, what went flawed—within the Academy, but in addition the sector, that led to such things as Driving Miss Daisy or Green Book successful over arguably extra deserving nominees.

Marlow: Even The Shape of Water successful Best Picture over Get Out (which can no doubt move down as probably the most memorable movie from that yr), Call Me by way of Your Name, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread and Lady Bird feels outrageous, and it used to be handiest two years in the past! This rattling preferential poll, all the time awarding the least-disliked movie. Thankfully, the Academy—and Hollywood—is rid of Harvey Weinstein, the king of bullying his motion pictures to the Oscar level (and resort rape). Over the closing 30 or so years, one of the maximum unfit Best Picture winners got here from Weinstein. I’m nonetheless smarting over the extraordinarily saccharine The King’s Speech successful Best Picture over The Social Network, Black Swan, Toy Story 3, Winter’s Bone and Inception. Or Shakespeare in Love over The Thin Red Line and Saving Private Ryan. Or The English Patient over the Coens’ Fargo.

Kevin: Yep, with the exception of that I might say once more that what’s attention-grabbing in the ones instances is that whilst the ones possible choices glance lame from our perch now some years later, I might argue that, excluding the infamous Shakespeare in Love surprise, none of the ones different wins, according to the tide and the dialog of the ones respective seasons, got here off as an enormous marvel. It’s what makes taking a look again on all this so attention-grabbing!

Marlow: And infuriating! Or how about, in what’s going to no doubt move down as some of the infamous Oscar years in historical past, the 2003 Academy Awards, which noticed Harvey Weinstein have a hand in 4 of the 5 Best Picture nominees (Gangs of New York, The Hours, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and eventual winner Chicago) and Roman Polanski the opposite (The Pianist)? The status ovation that Hollywood gave Polanski, a convicted rapist and hebephile, for receiving Best Director remains to be an all-time Oscar low level. But alas, I digress.

Kevin: You and I will be able to by no means see eye to eye on Chicago, however, sure, the Polanski status O used to be gross. Should I all of a sudden exchange the topic to one thing extra lighthearted? As in actually, to comedy—or somewhat the Academy’s seeming hatred for it?

Marlow: Yes, please!

Kevin: I feel it’s truthful to say that the Academy’s resistance to praise motion pictures which are down-and-out comedies has been probably the most extra exasperating/lingering/antiquated concepts amongst electorate as to what is regarded as “Oscar-worthy.” Sure, there are exceptions to this. Woody Allen movies (hoo-boy…) have all the time fared neatly. Meryl Streep has all the time fared neatly. There are Weinstein-backed performances (like Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook) that hit with electorate, and different sporadic instances, like Tom Hanks in Big, Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids, Goldie Hawn in Private Benjamin, Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda, Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny, and the forged of Tootsie. But they’re remoted examples whilst you glance again at how one of the biggest motion pictures there have ever been had been brushed aside, particularly in Best Picture, as a result of they had been comedies. I already discussed it, however it’ll by no means no longer totally ground me that Singin’ within the Rain didn’t get a Best Picture nod. But neither did Groundhog Day, or Some Like It Hot, or This Is Spinal Tap, or Airplane!, or Borat.

Marlow: And Howard Hawks’ His Girl Friday, such as you discussed, probably the most nice screwball comedies ever. I’d additionally upload The Big Lebowski, Bringing Up Baby, The King of Comedy, Knocked Up, and Rosemary’s Baby (an overly darkish comedy), to that checklist.

Kevin: Some idea momentum may lift Bridesmaids around the end line. Even simply closing yr, I believed Eighth Grade used to be the most efficient film of the yr and it couldn’t even set up an Original Screenplay nomination—a class which it then gained on the Writers Guild Awards, simply to display how ridiculous a snub it used to be.

Marlow: Indeed, a ludicrous snub. Justice for Kayla. #Gucci. Maybe—simply possibly—we’ll see a depressing comedy this yr, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, win Best Picture? A boy can dream…