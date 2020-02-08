Texas Sheriff Says ICE Blindsided His Rural County With Thursday Joint-Task State, Federal Operation

A small, rural Texas county noticed an bizarre quantity of legislation enforcement on its busiest thoroughfare Thursday morning, and the native legislation had not anything to do with it. Nor had been they alerted it could occur.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell advised a neighborhood TV station from Bryan-College Station that the heavy presence of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brokers, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) soldiers, carried out random site visitors stops alongside State Highway 6 on Thursday.

The joint process pressure carried out stops with out Sowell’s wisdom, KBTX reported.

DPS advised KBTX they had been engaging in regimen site visitors stops on Thursday morning between Navasota and College Station, however other folks who known as into the station—and flooded the native social media scene—indicated they noticed folks getting arrested and escorted into unmarked trucks.

Regardless, Sheriff Sowell used to be now not satisfied in regards to the operation going down with out his wisdom.

KBTX reporter Kendall Hogan mentioned Sowell advised her he used to be “blindsided today after finding out a state and federal task force was operating right here in his county without any notification.”

Sheriff Sowell, who’s an established resident of the county and sheriff for greater than 20 years there, advised KBTX he came upon in regards to the operation from folks in the neighborhood relatively than his fellow legislation enforcement brothers.

ICE and Homeland Security advised native media they might now not speak about their enforcement at the rural freeway. The native sheriff had his personal phrases, regardless that.

“I have not been consulted by DPS, nor ICE, either the rank or file or the operation,” Sowell advised KBTX. “My only thing is I’m the chief law enforcement of the county. And as sheriff, you should have a little professional courtesy and contact the sheriff when you have an operation so we can either be a part of it or at least have acknowledgment of it.”

Residents in Navasota, the biggest town in Grimes County, started posting on Facebook Thursday morning that state soldiers (DPS) and different legislation enforcement cars had a big presence at the native freeway. Vehicles reported being pulled over had been trucks and vehicles, and a few witnesses noticed folks getting arrested.

“I seen they put like five or six people in the back of a white van they had them handcuffed,” Navasota resident Bobby Mallard advised the TV station.

Sergeant Jimmy Morgan, a neighborhood DPS spokesman, mentioned his division used to be engaging in site visitors stops in each Brazos and Grimes counties, on the lookout for violations of state and/or federal business car regulations.

Morgan mentioned that it is usual protocol to inform immigration officials in the event that they imagine somebody is within the nation illegally, and that ICE used to be status by way of Thursday throughout the joint process pressure operation.

Once information of the operation unfold during the Brazos Valley space of Texas, a sanctuary workforce known as Red Migrante arrived in Navasota to verify all individuals wondered were given handled reasonably.

“People were scared people were asking is ice there what is happening have they taken anyone and it was spreading fear in our community. We stand up for our immigrant brothers and sisters and also to make sure their civil rights are not violated,” Nancy Plankey-Videla of the Brazos Sanctuary Network advised KBTX.

The collection of folks detained used to be unknown Thursday evening.