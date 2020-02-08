Tariq or Tasha Kill Ghost in the Last-Ever Episode

Power Season 6 has about one hour 20 mins left to convey the Starz sequence to an in depth and in any case divulge who killed Ghost (performed through Omari Hardwick). Three suspects stay, however the trailer for the episode, titled “Exactly How We Planned” turns out to slim that down to 2 (or possibly even one).

After a sequence of high-profile leaks, Starz has no longer printed a lot about the plot of the finale, with a synopsis no longer but launched and the trailer that includes not anything in the approach of latest photos. Instead, the promo takes us via Ghost’s bloody historical past, appearing us a lot of the murders that James St. Patrick has dedicated over the previous six seasons of Power.

However, there’s one the most important clue that does seem in the “Exactly How We Planned” preview. The name playing cards for the episode point out that audience of Episode 15 will “witness the final betrayal,” which turns out to completely get rid of Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) as a suspect⁠—in spite of everything, he and Ghost have all the time hated every different, so if Saxe shot Ghost then this is infrequently a betrayal. However, if he’s killed through his personal members of the family Tasha (Naturi Naughton) or Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) that may be a betrayal instantly out of Shakespeare and classical Greek tragedy, either one of which might be identified to be massive inspirations for Power showrunner Courtney Kemp.

The “Power” Season 6, Episode 15 trailer hinted that both Tariq (left) or Tasha (proper) killed Ghost

Starz

The name of the episode is fascinating. Fans of Power since its first season in 2014 will know that the name of Season 6, Episode 15, “Exactly How We Planned,” mirrors that of Season 1, Episode 1, “Not Exactly How We Plan,” suggesting a hyperlink between the two episodes.

One concept is that this would level to Tasha killing Ghost. After all, Power’s first episode noticed Ghost reconnect with Angela (Lela Loren), a dating that finally was sexual when Ghost made up our minds to cheat on Tasha. As such, this might be thought to be the “first” betrayal, making Tasha killing Ghost the “final betrayal.”

However, that doesn’t rule out Tariq. Kemp would definitely need to finish on a surprise, and what larger surprise may there be than a son killing his personal father? This would additionally serve to tie up the sequence, which Kemp has been evaluating to Greek tragedy for years. For instance, she advised New York Daily News in 2015, “the chess pieces are set, sort of like when you read a Greek tragedy.”

With this in thoughts “Exactly How We Planned” may if truth be told be a connection with Kemp herself, who has been making plans to have son kill father since those early days, as in one in all the most famed of the Ancient Greek performs, Oedipus Rex.

Of path, this is able to additionally imply that the “final betrayal” would possibly in fact be Kemp’s betrayal of the lovers, a lot of whom have disliked the persona since his creation—although Power hasn’t ever been a display to supply a lot in the approach of fan provider.

Power Season 6, Episode 15 airs Sunday, February nine at eight p.m. ET on Starz.