Seth Meyers Mocks Trump for Making Mitt Romney Look ‘Incredibly Cool’

After spending the primary part of his newest “A Closer Look” phase breaking down President Donald Trump’s “rambling non-speech fever dream or whatever the hell it was” on the White House on Thursday, Seth Meyers moved directly to the only Republican who dared to vote in opposition to him within the impeachment trial.

“While it’s true that Trump was acquitted, his good news was stepped on by the fact that Republican Senator Mitt Romney sided with Democrats and voted to convict him,” the Late Night host stated. He referred to as that one vote a “historical stain” that can stay on Trump’s document without end.

As anticipated, Trump fired again at Romney with what Meyers described as a “bizarre ad” that accused the member of his personal birthday celebration of being a “secret Democratic traitor.”

“But I’m not sure the ad had quite the damaging effect on Romney that Trump hoped it would have,” he persisted sooner than enjoying a clip of the video, which performs like an motion film trailer.

“Look, I’m no Mitt Romney superfan, but you do realize this ad makes him look incredibly cool, right?” Meyers requested. “I didn’t realize it was possible to take a boring private equity robot like Romney and turn him into James Bond, but Trump did it. He’s literally wearing sunglasses and you describe him as ‘slick, stealthy and a secret asset.’ You might as well give him a martini, an Aston Martin and put him next to Pussy Galore.”

Like different late-night hosts and pundits have carried out this week, Meyers contrasted Romney’s daring stand with Senator Susan Collins’ utter capitulation.

“Why do you think Trump would have learned anything?” he requested Collins, who instructed the president have been chastened through impeachment. “Just today he said the call was ‘perfect’ again. Trump is incapable of learning. It doesn’t matter what the subject is. Spelling, geography, he never learns. Remember, this is a guy who has misspelled his wife’s name and his own name and who has literally invented multiple fake countries.”