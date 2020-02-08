PetesBillionaires Trends After Bernie Sanders Goes After Buttigieg Over Billionaire Backers Amid Battle for Early-States

The hashtag #PetesBillionaires started trending on Twitter around the United States on Friday afternoon after Senator Bernie Sanders went after former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg over his billionaire backers as the 2 main 2020 Democratic applicants proceed their fight for early-state dominance.

Speaking on the “Politics and Eggs” breakfast at Saint Anselm College on Friday morning, Sanders attacked the 38-year-old former mayor for allegedly cosying as much as billionaire donors. “How do we feel when we have candidates in the Democratic Party right now—I’m reading some headlines from newspapers about Pete Buttigieg,” the Vermont senator stated, ahead of describing his rival as a 2020 candidate that possesses the “most exclusive billionaire donors of any Democrat.”

“Which side are you on?” Sanders requested. “We are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political life.”

Newsweek reached out to Buttigieg’s marketing campaign for remark.

Sanders’ remarks comes hours after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) declared Buttigieg the winner in the case of delegates to the state conference. Buttigieg led Sanders in that metric via one-tenth-of-one-percentage-point margin with 26.2 p.c of the state’s delegate an identical depend, whilst Sanders led the preferred vote within the first-in-the-nation contest, the place effects have been behind schedule via a number of days because of disastrous meltdowns with the IDP’s reporting gadget.

Later, Sanders shared headlines on Buttigieg’s “billionaire donor list” to Twitter, writing “this election is fundamentally about whose side you are on” whilst selling the hashtag #PetesBillionaires.

Tens of 1000’s of Sanders supporters took to Twitter to sentence Buttigieg’s candidacy for taking cash from large donors, because the Vermont senator’s staffers promoted the hashtag. “#PetesBillionaires—retweet it,” tweeted David Sirota, Sanders’ speechwriter. As of Friday afternoon, #PetesBillionaires rose to the third-most trending matter at the social media platform within the United States. At the time of e-newsletter, the hashtag had garnered greater than 40,000 tweets.

“This presidential election is an election between Democracy vs Oligarchy. #PetesBillionaires,” tweeted CJ Berina, a modern Democrat operating for Congress in CA-30 San Fernando Valley.

“6% – percent of America’s billionaires that have *donated* to Pete Buttigieg’s campaign (40/621). 1% – percent of Latinos supporting Pete Buttigieg according to latest polls. 0% – percent of black people supporting Pete Buttigieg according to latest polls. #PetesBillionaires,” instrument entrepreneur Michael Sayman tweeted.

“HERE’S THE FACTS: – Pete Buttigieg has the Billionaires funding and controlling his Campaign – Bernie Sanders is 100% funded and only listens to We The People! – Let’s flood President Bernie Sanders with Donations before tonight’s Debate. #PetesBillionaires,” Twitter person @KyleLovesBernie wrote.

“Pete is taking bribes from billionaires. Pete is an example of what is wrong with American politics. #PetesBillionaires,” Twitter person @PostScarcityPal wrote.

“Pete has 39 billionaire donors. Bernie has zero,” Twitter person @bourgeoisalien wrote. “Bernie will work for all of us, Pete will work for his mega-rich donors who now own him. I know whose side my candidate is on, do you? #PetesBillionaires.”

“Congratulations Pete Buttigieg, you now have more billionaires bribing you than Joe Biden. #PetesBillionaires,” person @SharnaAisha tweeted.

“Agreed, @BernieSanders. That’s also why I endorsed you while my opponent endorsed a billionaire trying to buy his way into the presidency. #PetesBillionaires #Bloomberg #utpol,” tweeted Daniel Beckstrand, who is operating for Congress in Utah.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (R) and previous Vice President Joe Biden (L) concentrate as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) makes some degree all over the Democratic presidential number one debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson/Getty