Pete Buttigieg Seeks Advice from Creepy Bill Clinton in ‘Our Cartoon President’

On Sunday night time, a brand-new episode of Our Cartoon President, the Showtime animated sequence taking over Trump, his cronies, and his opponents from showrunner R.J. Fried and the Late Show workforce of Chris Licht and Stephen Colbert, will center of attention at the Democratic candidate who simply this week in advance declared victory in Iowa: Pete Buttigieg.

In this unique first glance, Buttigieg, the small-town mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and primary brazenly homosexual candidate for president, seeks the recommend of every other small-town centrist Democrat who made it all of the approach to the White House: Little Rock’s Bill Clinton.

When Buttigieg knocks on Clinton’s door, the previous president—and accused sexual predator—solutions in true “Slick Willie” model, carrying not anything save a crimson silk gown and masks, probably in a position for a kinky intercourse celebration.

“Well, you’re early! Luckily, I’ve been shaved and ready to go since breakfast,” hollers Clinton, ahead of answering the door. “Pete Buttigieg! Sorry, I thought you were someone else…”

In a scene immediately out of Wedding Crashers, Clinton—channeling Chazz Reinhold, Will Ferrell’s creepy stay-at-home funeral-pickup artist—provides Buttigieg some recommendation relating to his presidential run.

“I am always happy to help a promising up-and-comer being unjustly harmed by a scandal of his own making,” says Clinton, ahead of including, “Pete, I have been party to acts of darkness so inconceivable that I hesitate to even give them a name. But, jumping from mayor to president? You’re on another level, buddy.” (Clinton, for his phase, jumped from governor of Arkansas to the Oval Office.)

“If you’re a 38-year-old mayor of the fourth most populous city in Indiana, and you launch a campaign for the most powerful office on Earth, you must be next-level ambitious. We were attracted to the idea that Buttigieg’s ambition was so profane that it even offended Bill Clinton,” showrunner R.J. Fried tells The Daily Beast.

As for his or her portrait of the previous president, neatly, Fried is a little more tight-lipped. “Oof, I don’t know what to say about Bill Clinton,” he says. “I guess just watch the clip.”

