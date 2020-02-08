Passenger plane with 172 on board ‘nearly SHOT DOWN’ by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles fired at Israeli fighter jets





A PASSENGER jet with 172 onboard used to be just about SHOT DOWN by the Syrian Army in an in depth name as Assad forces fired on Israeli jets.

The pilot of the Syrian Chams Airline Airbus A320 used to be pressured to dodge a volley of missiles because it used to be on way to land in Damascus, bouncing off the tarmac to get out of the “death zone”

AFP

The plane used to be pressured to make an emergency touchdown at the Russia-controlled Khmeimim Air Base as an alternative as anti-aircraft combating persisted.

The Syrian air defence stated they have been looking to repulse 4 Israeli F-16 opponents that introduced a 2am assault, shedding 8 air-to-ground missiles on the suburbs of Damascus with out getting into Syrian airspace.

Moscow reacted angrily, blaming the Israeli’s for the use of the passenger jet as quilt.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated: “At the time of the attack by Israeli planes an Airbus-320 airliner was on approach to landing in the death zone of airstrikes and artillery.”

‘IN THE DEATH ZONE’

Logged flight data point out the plane used to be nearing touchdown after flying from Najaf in Iraq to Damascus.

As the plane got here underneath hearth, it used to be pressured to take off once more and to land at the Russian-controlled airbase close to Latakia.

Konashenkov credited the “quick reaction” of air site visitors controllers at Damascus airport which enabled the A320 to go away the zone “which was in the firing line of Syrian anti-aircraft defence systems.”

The Syrian defence ministry stated on Thursday it had intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus that have been fired at army objectives in southern Syria.

The Israeli airstrikes close to Damascus have been adopted by contradictory stories on casualties.

Syrian state media reported that 8 infantrymen have been wounded, whilst an opposition struggle tracking team stated that 23 folks died within the moves, which centered military positions and Iran-backed opponents.

State information company SANA stated that Syrian air defenses shot down lots of the missiles within the suburbs of the capital and the rustic’s south earlier than they reached their objectives. It additionally reported that the Israeli warplanes fired the missiles whilst flying over the Golan Heights and neighboring Lebanon.

The first assault centered army positions close to Damascus, whilst the second one happened 30 mins later putting army positions close to Daraa, Quneitra and Reef Damascus provinces, SANA reported.

Konashenkov chastised the Israelis for the “tactic”: “The recourse to civilian aircraft as cover or to block a riposte by Syrian forces during military air operations has become characteristic of the Israeli air force.”

Israeli radars have “a clear view of the situation in the skies around Damascus airport” in keeping with the Russians, who accused Israel of “making a total mockery of the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians”.

The United States imposed sanctions on the Cham Wings airline in 2016 for allegedly transporting opponents to Syria to improve President Bashir al-Assad and for serving to Syrian army intelligence delivery guns and gear.

The flights, which nearly all the time land past due at evening, don’t seem in any airport or airline timetables and fly in from both Damascus or Latakia, the place Russia has an army base.

A Cham Wings plane had flown Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani from Damascus to Baghdad in a while earlier than the army commander used to be killed by the United States in an airstrike in January.

FEARS OF INTERNATIONAL CONFRONTATION

Israel has many times bombed Iranian-backed armed forces objectives in Syria, announcing its purpose used to be to finish Tehran’s army presence within the nation, which has been locked in a civil struggle since 2011.

There had been more than one instances of the edges misfiring on or close to civilian spaces over the last few years together with one renegade Syrian missile that hit Cyprus final July, and every other strike in November.

Thursday’s incident underlined the continuing threat that Israel’s common airstrikes over Syria concentrated on what Israeli officers declare are Iranian belongings within the nation may spiral into a significant world disagreement.

Spokespeople for the Israeli army and overseas ministry declined to remark.

Reuters

Rex

IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT





