Overdrafts: A guide to your changing bank fees

Young other folks, in particular 16 to 24-year-olds, are the crowd who use an organized overdraft probably the most and 44% have dipped into theirs all through the previous 12 months.

But on 6 April, overdrafts are changing. Newsbeat Reporter Rick Kelsey has been learning how.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat reside at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays – or pay attention again right here.