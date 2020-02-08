Oprah Winfrey Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats Over Kobe Bryant: ‘She’s Not Doing Well’

Gayle King was once absent from her co-host submit on CBS This Morning on Friday after going through immense backlash over an interview clip wondering the overdue Kobe Bryant’s sexual attack fee. The clip was once shared at the information program’s Twitter previous within the week.

King’s absolute best buddy and previous communicate display host Oprah Winfrey gave the impression on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Friday and published King was once “not doing well” within the aftermath of the outrage. Holding again tears, Winfrey stated assaults in opposition to King had transform life-threatening.

“She’s not doing well because she has now threats and has to now travel with security, and she’s feeling very much attacked,” Winfrey stated when daylight display host Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager requested her in regards to the standing of her buddy.

“She’s not doing well and feels that she was put in a really terrible position because that interview had already ran [sic]. And in the context of that interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie, and it was only because somebody at the network put up that clip,” Winfrey persevered.

The community on Wednesday shared a clip of an interview King performed with WNBA famous person Lisa Leslie right through which King seemed to press Leslie to touch upon Bryant’s “complicated” legacy. She was once relating to the athlete’s 2003 sexual attack case. NBA champion Bryant was once killed in a helicopter coincidence in overdue January at the side of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 others.

The interview clip sparked speedy outrage from Bryant buddies, fans and enthusiasts. Quite a few celebrities additionally took to social media to blast King for the insensitive line of wondering.

While talking with Kotb and Hager, Winfrey stated she understood “how people would obviously be very upset if you thought that Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie.” However, Winfrey was once disapproving of the private and cruel assaults her longtime buddy gained according to the video clip.

“I think anybody can criticize anything, but the misogynist vitriol and the attacking to the point where it is dangerous to be in the streets alone—because it’s not just the people who are attacking, it’s the other people who take that message and feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it,” Winfrey stated.

King addressed the debate on her personal social media account Thursday, explaining that the clip was once from an interview that in the past aired on CBS and expressed sadness within the community for sharing a clip that may be so simply taken out of context. “I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” King stated in an Instagram video.

“I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry,” she persevered. “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview—totally taken out of context—and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

CBS launched a remark on Thursday protecting King.

“Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made,” the remark learn.