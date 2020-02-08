No time for optimism





I don’t imply to wreck a excellent birthday party, however it’s past me why the U.S. inventory marketplace hit report highs the day prior to this. Traders appear to be whistling proper previous the coronavirus graveyard. What are they pondering? China has mainly close down for the month of February, and I doubt March might be a lot better. The respectable demise depend continues to upward push—it’s now at 636—and the an infection depend is at 31,000. The New York Times quoted one Chinese respectable as announcing the outbreak has resulted in “wartime conditions” within the nation. The financial fallout from remaining down one of the crucial global’s two greatest economies shouldn’t be underestimated.

A few items in Fortune at the subject this morning. One is that this tale by way of Grady McGregor, taking a look on the rainy markets that appear to be the supply of China’s unique infectious illness drawback. Another is that this tale by way of Jeremy Kahn on how AI may accelerate efforts to discover a remedy for the illness.

And then there’s this: the Chinese physician who raised an early alarm on social media concerning the illness—and who mentioned he was once due to this fact reprimanded by way of police for ‘rumor mongering’—died early this morning of the illness. He was once 34.

You can observe Fortune’s protection of the spreading virus right here.

And in case you are questioning whether or not tech-powered well being care will make those types of outbreaks more straightforward to combat one day, chances are you’ll believe becoming a member of us at Fortune Brainstorm Health, being held April 21-22 in Marina del Rey, Calif.—registration right here. This is Fortune editor-in-chief Clifton Leaf’s child, and he has put in combination a impressive program that incorporates the manager executives of Amgen, Ancestry, Baxter International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardinal Health, Centene, Cisco, GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Google Health, amongst others.

