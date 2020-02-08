New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Calls Suspension of Global Entry ‘Ham-Handed Political Tactic’ by Trump Administration, Plans to Sue

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks onstage all the way through the Human Rights Campaign’s 19th Annual Greater New York Gala on the Marriott Marquis Hotel on February 01, 2020 in New York City.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a high-profile political foe of President Donald Trump, introduced his intent to sue the Trump management over the suspension of expedited go back and forth techniques for New York citizens.

Announced on Friday, the verdict got here after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) knowledgeable New York officers that it will now not allow citizens to join (or re-enroll) in its Global Entry program, which supplies fast-track safety screening at airports for paying contributors.

“What they’re now doing to make political hay, to advance their political argument, is they take the Department of Homeland Security in an abuse of power [and] a hyper-politicalized use of government,” Cuomo mentioned at a press convention Friday.

The division’s announcement was once the outcome, it says, of New York’s Green Light legislation, which prevents DHS officials from having access to the state’s DMV database to test enrollment knowledge of candidates. New York enacted the legislation so as to give you the possibility of acquiring driving force’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, and forbade DHS from acquiring DMV information with out a courtroom order.

In his remarks, Cuomo described the transfer as a “ham-handed political tactic,” no longer one born of necessity.

DHS says it wishes the state’s DMV knowledge to know whether or not an applicant “meets program eligibility requirements.” However, the governor mentioned that the FBI possesses all of the ideas in New York’s DMV database and steered DHS to ask the bureau as an alternative.

“There is supposed to be a line between politics and government. You’re not supposed to be using government as a political tool,” he added. “You can’t then use the government to come up with an arbitrary policy that hurts hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to make your political point. You can’t do that. It’s an abuse of power. It is extortion.”

Nodding to the president’s fresh resolution to trade his everlasting deal with to his house in Florida, Attorney General Letitia James referred to as the transfer a “shortsighted crusade against his former home.”

The Justice Department didn’t reply to a request for remark about New York’s plans to sue.

The lawyer basic of New York is already locked in a large number of fights with Trump over quite a lot of management insurance policies. Most not too long ago, James’ place of job introduced complaints difficult regulations that might abate get right of entry to to insurance policy for abortions and rollbacks of Obama-era chemical garage laws.

“As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I will continue to vigorously defend New York laws and our state’s residents against the president’s vindictive actions,” James mentioned after the Global Entry coverage was once introduced. “New Yorkers will not be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug.”