MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Says Elizabeth Warren’s Problem Is She’s Too Strident and Unlikable

Morning Joe common Donny Deutsch claimed on Friday that Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s decline in recognition during the last couple of months is because of her being strident and unlikable—all whilst ensuring everybody knew he wasn’t peddling a sexist trope.

Following her third-place end within the Iowa caucuses and polls recently appearing her lagging forward of Tuesday’s New Hampshire number one, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough requested Vice correspondent Shawna Thomas what could also be in the back of Warren’s “precipitous decline over the past two months.”

“You know, just two months ago we were talking about what a stellar campaign she had run,” Scarborough questioned. “She was in first place in national polls for the first time. And it has been, you know, one bad poll result after another for the past two months. And it’s, I will say, still it is hard for me to figure out exactly why that is. Do you have, do you have any reporting or theories on that?”

Thomas, in the meantime, stated that it gave the impression to come all the way down to electorate’ basic issues “that men won’t vote for her” in large part because of her being a girl.

“People are trying to figure that out because Democrats want to know who is going to gather everyone together and they’re all going to show up and vote against President Trump, right,” Thomas persevered. “And if you look around and your neighbors, they’re not sure a woman can beat him, that starts to wear on a campaign.”

Deutsch, on the other hand, jumped in to specific his war of words with Thomas’ research and provide his personal concept for Warren’s slide.

“Is it a girl or is it her?” Deutsch declared. “Or is it a certain stridentness to her that, do we want to invite her into our bedrooms and living rooms every day for four years?”

“She has the same issue Bernie had,” the MSNBC analyst added. “I don’t assume it’s a gender factor—it’s a likability factor. I feel we must be cautious. I feel a fantastic lady could be an ideal anecdote to Jon’s level previous, a unique definition of energy if you are going to. Strength to energy however a unique method. But I don’t assume Elizabeth Warren’s drawback has been she’s a girl.”

Co-host Willie Geist helpfully identified that “Bernie’s successful” recently as Thomas famous that Warren “is way more likable than Bernie Sanders.”

This is a long way from the primary time that Deutsch has driven his trust that Warren is each strident and unlikable. As a long way again as March of remaining yr, he groused about Warren’s “tone and manner” and that “her struggle is going to be between message and messenger.” This previous November, he was once referred to as out on-air via a feminine MSNBC colleague for announcing Warren had a “likability issue” and a “certain stridentness.”