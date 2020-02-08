Meet the cannabis chef leading a culinary revolution
The felony cannabis marketplace in the US is booming and edibles – meals that comprises cannabis – are changing into an increasing number of widespread.
The nation’s first cannabis cafe not too long ago opened in Los Angeles, even supposing cannabis-infused meals can not recently be made on web site.
Andrea Drummer is the co-founder and one among the country’s leading cannabis cooks.
But she began out lifestyles as an anti-drugs counsellor.
Video produced by way of Trystan Young.
Listen to extra tales from Newshour.
Read extra: What are the dangers of leisure cannabis use?