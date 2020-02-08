King Donald to GOP: And Now—and Forever—You Shall Be My Servants
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Are you now not entertained?
In two speeches lately, the just lately acquitted and completely to blame President of United States, King Donald the Malevolent, let his rage, manias, and petty vengeances out to play, bellowing like a third-world warlord in a show of political efficiency artwork that used to be virtually unbearably gruesome in its affront to American values, the regulation, and our collective sanity.
Like me, your first concept used to be most likely that when lately, most effective Americans ate up a day-to-day drip of IV agitporn from Fox and Facebook consider Trump is morally or mentally are compatible for the duty handy. Trump is, QED, a person extra suited to a padded mobile, and a spot to write his manifesto.
